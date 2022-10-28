Read full article on original website
Coffee Mate's Holiday Creamer Lineup Is Finally Here
Coffee is a blissful morning ritual that many get a daily perk out of. While many are quite happy with it being a plain black cup of joe, others love to indulge in flavors to enhance the caffeine experience. If there's no Starbucks or your favorite coffee place on your agenda, then staying at home for your coffee may mean forgoing your favorite flavor syrups. That's where coffee-flavored creamers can make a great addition to your fridge.
This Might Be When Dunkin's Holly Berry Sprinkles Donut Will Return In 2022
According to Scrape Hero, Dunkin' has 9,501 stores throughout the United States working to satisfy customers' donuts and coffee cravings. While Dunkin' offers a variety of regular menu items, it's the seasonal items that help customers get in the holiday spirit. Dunkin's 2021 holiday menu included the Toasted White Chocolate Latte and the White Mocha Hot Chocolate. But even though customers were begging, Dunkin' did not bring back its beloved gingerbread latte in 2021. While there's no official news from Dunkin', a leaked TikTok menu for 2022 has been circulating.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Holiday Menu Is Here And There's A Lot Of Peppermint
Beverage menu launches seem to jumpstart the changing of seasons. As the warm spices and gourd-forward beverages fade, some people are ready to embrace the holiday season and its refreshing peppermint flavors. Although the PSL can be divisive, the mint flavors that often dominate the winter months can be equally debated. As The Takeout discusses, mint can be that cool and refreshing flavor that helps to wash away the lingering bites from a hearty meal. While that holiday feast might not be paired with Listerine, mint candies, desserts, and even the candy cane have filled a holiday table to both cheers and jeers.
Planters Dropped New Holiday Flavors And A $10,000 Giveaway
If you're wondering if we are in the midst of the holiday season, you need not look any further than your local department or grocery store. Grocery store chains have already released beloved autumnal items, like Aldi's line of fall soups and a whole slew of fall items at Trader Joe's. The winter holidays will be here in no time, so that means that stores and major food brands will be releasing new items to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Some have already gotten started: Milano Cookies unveiled its new Hazelnut Hot Cocoa cookies in early October and Coffee Mate debuted its new gingerbread creamer all the way back in early September.
Popeyes' 'Burnt Turkey Fragrance' Tweet Is Bringing Thanksgiving Vibes
Lately, it seems like Thanksgiving is not only about turkey, but finding as many food items as possible in which to infuse turkey flavoring. In 2021, Salt and Straw released a Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce flavored ice cream as part of their Thanksgiving flavor collection. And that same year, Brach's created a limited-time Roasted Turkey Dinner flavored Candy Corn.
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Reddit Is Stunned By The Price Of A Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkey
Turkey and Thanksgiving remain linked together in a seemingly unbreakable bond (even though, according to the Smithsonian, the bird was probably not the main event during that first Thanksgiving). The good thing about turkey is that it's large enough to feed many, but it's difficult to prepare. For a start, it takes up a large amount of oven space and a lot of prep time between basting and stuffing. Some people wake before the sun rises just to get started on their entree. While some enjoy cooking turkey and the challenge that comes with it, for many, it's just not practical.
Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5
There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.
Aldi Donut Sticks Are Back For Yet Another Sweet Fall
Fall is well underway and cozy comfort foods and drinks just keep coming. It seems as if every fast-food chain has unveiled a fall menu, from McDonald's pumpkin pie to Chick-Fil-A's autumn spice milkshake. Grocery stores have jumped on the fall food train as well, offering a variety of fall-inspired items. Trader Joe's is constantly surprising shoppers with unique items and this year was no different with the release of pumpkin cheesecake croissants. Not one to be left out, grocery chain Aldi also releases new products for the fall season.
IHOP Just Dropped A Gingersnap-Influenced Holiday Menu
It seems like it was only yesterday that IHOP was celebrating spooky season with scary face pancakes. Oh wait, it was. IHOP's fall menu saw the chain serving up Oreo and candy corn-topped flapjacks, as well as seasonally appropriate pumpkin spice pancakes, starting August 23. The eatery even offered its customizable kids meal for free to its younger patrons in the days leading up to Halloween.
Why You Should Make Ribs In Your Air Fryer
Surely you have heard of the illustrious air fryer and its multipurpose applications. You must have also heard that you can put anything from fries to cake into the air fryer, and this being the case, the idea of using the air-driven device on ribs does not sound far-fetched at all.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Sprite's Winter Spiced Cranberry Got The Green Light For The Holiday Season
It seems like every food and beverage brand and their sister companies have a holiday special. Caribou Coffee created eggnog cold foam, Angie's popcorn has a white chocolate and peppermint flavor that tastes better than it sounds, and Trader Joe's is disappointing people with its gobbler quesadilla. With all these options landing in the holiday aisle, it's a mixed bag. The good, the bad, and the decidedly disgusting all make an appearance as the year winds to a close. If you and your taste buds are feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone. However, now is not the time to stop sampling, as some of these seasonal tastes are well worth your time.
The Swiss Miss Holiday Sweater Is Officially Back For The Season
When winter hits and you need to get warm, you could reach for a scarf or a jacket. However, reaching for a cup of hot cocoa is undeniably a sweeter, tastier way to get nice and cozy. Swiss Miss has been warming bellies since the 1960's when the company first introduced instant cocoa powder (per Branding Source). Swiss Miss has expanded quite a bit since its early days — according to its website, the brand sells regular hot chocolate, flavored hot chocolate, reduced-calorie hot chocolate, simply hot chocolate with only 5 ingredients, and single-serve pudding packs.
Tostitos Added A Cheesy Enchilada Dip To Its Lineup
We all know and love Tostitos as our go-to brand of tortilla chips, but Tostitos has far more to offer than just crunchy, salty goodness. After all, no tortilla chip is complete without something to dip it in, right?. Funnily enough, Tostitos also produces America's favorite salsa, which it sells...
Aldi's Peppermint Mocha Creamer Is Back For The Holidays
It's pretty common for modern-day shoppers to grab their reusable shopping bags and head out to Aldi for a short list of groceries that includes basics like bread, milk, and eggs. Of course, it almost always begins with a short list, but by the time you make it back to the car, that list is dwarfed by the size of the actual receipt.
Forgot A Thanksgiving Roasting Rack? Use Aluminum Foil
Thanksgiving can be expensive. Thanks to the worst food inflation in 40 years, consumers are going to have to shell out a lot of money on ingredients for their big meal this year. According to USA Today, the September 2022 price index showed that Thanksgiving items like turkey, butter, frozen vegetables, and dairy all had their highest-ever annual price increases, and that's not even including all of the non-food items you need to buy to pull off a perfect holiday feast.
Crumbl Cookies Brings Thanksgiving Vibes With New Cornbread Honey Cake Flavor
Halloween is the observance of the moment, but as we get ready to turn the calendar over to a new month, it's only natural that thoughts turn to late fall and Thanksgiving. Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its rotating menu, generally waits until the actual week of Thanksgiving to introduce a cornucopia of special flavors. In 2021, those get-them-before-they're-gone flavors included Cranberry White Chip (with Ocean Spray dried cranberries and white chocolate chips), Maple Cinnamon Roll (a sugar cookie with maple syrup and cinnamon roll vibes), Sugar (Candy Corn), a simple sugar cookie topped with vanilla icing and a piece of candy corn, and Pumpkin Pie, a pie crust cookie holding pumpkin pie filling and whipped cream (per Facebook).
Wizard-Approved Butterbeer Mocktail Recipe
Whether you grew up reading the books or watching the movies, there was one delicacy in the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" that made your mouth water — butterbeer. Often made at friendly Hogsmeade gatherings, there was something about creamy beer-like beverages that sounded more enchanting than any spell, and only made your longing for a letter from Hogwarts even stronger.
Trader Joe's Fried Olive Bites Are Too Salty For Instagram
When Trader Joe's debuted Fried Olive Bites in 2020, Instagram fell in love. "There are the absolute best, keep these in rotation," one user wrote on the Oct. 20, 2020 @TraderJoe'sList Instagram post that featured the new item. Another begged the popular grocery chain to bring them back the next year, "Please notify me immediately if these come back this year xoxo." Fans of this product came out swinging with dipping sauce ideas, from romesco to aioli to vegan cauliflower ranch. The possibilities seemed endless.
