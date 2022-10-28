ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator

LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Family of man shot 19 times by Detroit police files $50M lawsuit

DETROIT -- The City of Detroit and five unnamed Detroit police officers have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old black man who was shot and killed last month by police. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced the $50 million lawsuit Tuesday, which claims gross negligence and assault and battery among other complaints, according to the Associated Press.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Experts in Crumbley parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'

Pontiac — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Courthouse News Service

Informant ‘White Boy Rick’ sues feds for recruiting him as a child

(CN) — A Detroit man employed by the FBI as an underaged drug informant in the mid-1980s filed suit against the federal government Friday, claiming state and federal law enforcement abandoned him to be attacked and arrested at 17, talked him into informing again throughout the 1990s, and went back on promises of immunity again once that investigation was complete.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK

Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

1 dead of multiple gunshot wounds, suspect arrested

INKSTER, MI – One man is dead and another is in police custody after a “disturbance” was reported in Inkster on Halloween, authorities said. Officers from the Inkster Police Department were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to a reported disturbance at 26739 Yale St. in Inkster, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old Inkster man dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
INKSTER, MI
US 103.1

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy