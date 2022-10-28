Read full article on original website
Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator
LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
Family of man shot 19 times by Detroit police files $50M lawsuit
DETROIT -- The City of Detroit and five unnamed Detroit police officers have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old black man who was shot and killed last month by police. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced the $50 million lawsuit Tuesday, which claims gross negligence and assault and battery among other complaints, according to the Associated Press.
Detroit News
Experts in Crumbley parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'
Pontiac — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
GOP SOS candidate Karamo takes election fraud conspiracies to court
Eight days before the election, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo stood before reporters to levy – without evidence – allegations of ongoing voter fraud in Detroit. Attorneys representing Karamo filed suit last Thursday, alleging Detroit’s election practices will result in an “illegal election,” The Detroit News...
Courthouse News Service
Informant ‘White Boy Rick’ sues feds for recruiting him as a child
(CN) — A Detroit man employed by the FBI as an underaged drug informant in the mid-1980s filed suit against the federal government Friday, claiming state and federal law enforcement abandoned him to be attacked and arrested at 17, talked him into informing again throughout the 1990s, and went back on promises of immunity again once that investigation was complete.
Big money fueling Washtenaw County state House, Senate races, giving Democrats an edge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – In the lead-up to the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, Democratic candidates in Washtenaw County have a fundraising edge in all but one race for key state House and Senate districts. In total this cycle, Democrats competing for the seats in Lansing representing parts of...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
From Congress to abortion: Who, and what, is on Michigan’s November ballot
With the election exactly one week away, as of time of publication, there’s no better time than the present to get familiar with the names and faces of what Michiganders can cast a ballot for on Nov. 8. As this is a midterm election, various higher statewide offices are...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
Detroit News
Finley: Nessel's secrecy oath not OK
Dana Nessel's explanation for why members of her investigative team were forced to take a secrecy oath doesn't hold water. The attorney general's office on Dec. 10 of last year asked the special agents, who on occasion also serve as her security detail, to sign non-disclosure agreements, an unusual request of civil-service employees. The letter came from Supervisory Special Agent Sam Miller.
Your guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters have dozens of reasons to show up to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, if they haven’t already voted absentee in the general election. Brand new state House of Representatives and Senate maps are offering new candidates a shot at a seat...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on major races 1 week before election -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election. The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
1 dead of multiple gunshot wounds, suspect arrested
INKSTER, MI – One man is dead and another is in police custody after a “disturbance” was reported in Inkster on Halloween, authorities said. Officers from the Inkster Police Department were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, to a reported disturbance at 26739 Yale St. in Inkster, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old Inkster man dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Write-in candidate in Ann Arbor mayoral race says city has gotten too corporate
ANN ARBOR, MI — A University of Michigan visiting physics scholar from New York City has thrown his hat in the ring in the Ann Arbor mayoral race. Dylan Manna, a 51-year-old researcher and music composer who previously lived in Ann Arbor and returned this year after a six-year absence, was certified recently to enter the race as an independent write-in candidate.
Millions of dollars have been poured into Michigan ballot questions, governor’s race
There are eight days left until Michigan’s general election, and campaign finance disclosures released Friday may give insight into potential frontrunners in the time leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Since the primary election, Democratic candidates in key state level races continue to have a cash advantage over their...
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
MSP investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by police vehicle in Taylor
TAYLOR, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a police vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Wayne County. Troopers say a Taylor police officer was responding to a call and was looking for an address on the left side of the road when he struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway at 1:05 a.m. on Halloween.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight. Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed...
