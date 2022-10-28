Read full article on original website
Bobby Flay Teases Major Precedent In Triple Threat Finale
Fans who have been following along with the inaugural season of "Bobby's Triple Threat" know how intense the competition has been since its start. Bobby Flay's new Food Network production is an extra-difficult challenge, due to the fact that contestants need to face off against not one, but three celebrity chefs – Brooke Williamson, Michael Voltaggio, and Tiffany Derry.
The Secret To West Virginia-Style Chili, According To Jeff Mauro - Exclusive
Autumn in New York is a great time for foodies, because every year, it means the return of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival. The four-day festival features all your favorite Food Network chefs, and some of the highlights of the event are the culinary demonstrations they host throughout the weekend. This year's event was no different, featuring everyone from Andrew Zimmern to Michael Symon to Anne Burrell and so many more, showcasing their skills, teaching the festival-goers new culinary tricks, and having a blast along the way. Several of this year's demos featured cast members from one of the most beloved Food Network shows, "The Kitchen" — Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jeff Mauro, and Katie Lee Biegel were all on the roster.
Why Bobby Flay Chose Titan-Chef Brooke Williamson
Many celebrity chefs have a lot of different shows. At any given time the average superstar culinarian has an estimated 8,000 shows spanning 41 networks (only a bit of an exaggeration). This is to say nothing of their guest appearances on talk shows, radio shows, YouTube channels, TikTok videos, podcasts, and other media. It's possible one is hosting a young chef mentoring broadcast in your kitchen right now. Actually, if it's Rachael Ray, you might want to break it up before she spreads more lies about cooking. However, if it's Bobby Flay, let it run.
Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Says What He Really Thinks Of Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is notorious for being a bit harsh in the kitchen, but what is he like when the cameras aren't rolling? The answer changes depending on who you ask, as there are people who adore the chef and people who can't stand him. According to Metro, "The Naked Chef"...
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Mario Batali's Dramatic Downfall Is Now A Documentary
There was a time when a foodie fan could spend their morning watching chef Mario Batali waltz through a kitchen in orange Crocs and prepare an Italian meal for friends on his show "Molto Mario." Until in 2005, Food Network canceled Batali's show and before trying to reboot the show, a lawsuit against the chef over sexual misconduct allegations was announced. The allegations against Batali resulted in one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Food Network.
The Devastating Death Of Julie And Julia Author Julie Powell
The New York Times reports that Julie Powell, food blogger and author of the book "Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously," died on October 26 at her upstate New York home due to cardiac arrest. She was 49 years old. Powell rose to fame as a blogger chronicling...
Jacob & Co.’s New Godfather-Inspired Tourbillon Watch Plays the Movie’s Theme Song
“I believe in America.” It’s the first line in The Godfather, the 1972 classic that jumpstarted a new genre in filmmaking: the gangster movie—although some would argue The Godfather is not about gangsters, but about family. Either way, the award-winning film (it took two Oscars and five Golden Globes), was the first movie Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. saw when he came to America from Uzbekistan. Fifty years later, just as there are now three Godfather movies in the archives, Jacob & Co. has introduced a third Godfather watch. It is the most complex version yet, loaded with references...
How To 'Save A Fortune' On Brown Sugar, According To GBBO's Nancy
In 2014, baker and chef Nancy Birtwhistle blew judges away with her final showstopper bake combining sponge cake, caramel, and choux pastry into the shape of a towering windmill on Season 5 of "The Great British Bake Off" (via BBC). Hailing from Lincolnshire, England, Nancy became the oldest winner of the series to date. According to her official website, the champion has continued her journey as an educator, baker, and creative thinker, engaging in public speaking events, writing hundreds of recipes, and publishing a cookbook, as well as two other books sharing tips and tricks for living a more economically sustainable and eco-friendly life.
How To Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie, According To Zac Young - Exclusive
Thanksgiving without pie is like a year without sunshine. That may be a bit melodramatic, but the holiday would be pretty lackluster without that apple crumble and pumpkin dessert. Although most of us could agree that we look forward to the iconic Thanksgiving stuffing and a variety of sweets, it can get a bit tiresome to cook the same classic foods in the kitchen every year. But Zac Young, a professional pastry chef, is here to tell you that there are ways to upgrade your Thanksgiving table.
TikTok Has Halloween Heart Eyes For The Demon 'Little Chef'
Halloween is undoubtedly the best time of year for children and adults to dress however they desire. Although it's not uncommon to hear teenagers scoff at the idea of dressing up, statistics from the National Retail Foundation show that more money was expected to be spent on adult costumes than children's costumes this season. The most popular adult costume ideas in 2022 were witches, vampires, ghosts, and pirates.
TikTok's Pumpkin Chicken Disaster Has Gordon Ramsay Calling For A Medic
Pumpkins are for more than pies, spiced lattes, and jack-o'lanterns. They can also be used in savory recipes, like an easy roasted pumpkin hummus, a tasty soup, or even for making a pumpkin pie martini. But while it's a very versatile ingredient, there are times when a pumpkin just isn't needed. According to a famously angry chef, one of those times is when you're cooking an entire bird.
Danny Trejo's Limited-Edition Hot Sauce Packs A Punch At 2 Million Scoville Units
When most people think of Danny Trejo, they likely think of the action movie star, who has appeared in movies as varied as "Con Air" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" to "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Grand Daddy Day Care." But Trejo isn't just an entertainer. In the past...
GBBO Fans Are In Shambles Over James Corden's Paul Hollywood Impression
"The Great British Bake Off" Season 13 is in full swing and it's as popular as ever. The season first aired in September on Channel 4 in the U.K. attracting 4.4 million viewers, per Metro, but the season hasn't been without its controversy, including a heartbreaking elimination during Custard Week and the Mexican Week episode that raised eyebrows for some.
Ree Drummond Is 'So Proud' Of The Mercantile On Its 6th Anniversary
It's been said that fame changes people. Paul McCartney has been famous since the 1960s, and he even claimed (via Contact Music) that fame forced those it touched to be different. However, if it's changed Ree Drummond, it doesn't seem to show. The Pioneer Woman is the same lady now — who loves country life and adores home-cooked foods — that she always was.
TikTok Is 'Literally Crying' Over The Real Dunkin' Halloween Donuts
Don't get us wrong, donuts are good every day of the year, but there's just something extra special about holiday donuts. And when it comes to Dunkin's spooktacular menu items, we know we're in for a real treat. Per a Dunkin' press release from mid-October, the Halloween menu features two...
Tostitos Added A Cheesy Enchilada Dip To Its Lineup
We all know and love Tostitos as our go-to brand of tortilla chips, but Tostitos has far more to offer than just crunchy, salty goodness. After all, no tortilla chip is complete without something to dip it in, right?. Funnily enough, Tostitos also produces America's favorite salsa, which it sells...
An All-Out Karen Ruined Everyone's Good Time During A Birthday Meal
When going out in public, there's one thing to always take into consideration: You might encounter rude people. It's just a part of life, accepting that not everyone was raised with adequate manners or respect for others. While you can mentally prepare for crossing paths with some of these unsavory members of society, others are outright belligerent in their behavior. You might call these aggressive, know-it-all, privileged people a "Karen." We've all seen and witnessed at least one Karen breakdown in our lives, hopefully on the sidelines and not intermingled in the unfortunate scene.
The One Cake Duff Goldman Would Give As A Gift
The "Ace of Taste" star Duff Goldman and his team at Charm City Cakes bakeries in Baltimore and Los Angeles have made amazing cakes over the years and have an impressive resume of high-profile clients. The sought-after cake shop has created unique custom cakes, including one made in the late Betty White's likeness, which was presented to her at an animal charity event (via IMDB). Although they've made cakes for "some really amazing sporting events," Goldman and team created a replica of the stadium for the U.S. Open, which he considers "one of the biggest" events there is, per Food Network.
Taco Bell Released A Sneak Peek Of Its Mexican Pizza Musical On Twitter
A Taco Bell musical? Is this some kind of joke? What's next, a McDonald's-themed Broadway show? Is KFC going to be hosting the Super Bowl Halftime this year? You've seen a lot of stuff in the last few years, but are you so immune to weirdness that you'd shrug off a Taco Bell musical?
