Jason Hilton got an early Halloween treat Saturday at the Victory Events Beast National Showcase at the Conshohocken Proving Grounds – a very good team to play with. “I got along with my teammates and we bonded together really well,” said Hilton, a 2024 midfielder from Hempfield and TEAM Lacrosse (PA). “That doesn’t always happen at showcases.”

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO