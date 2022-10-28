ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillylacrosse.com

Hempfield’s Hilton (2024 MF, TEAM Lacrosse) is Beast National MVP; All-Showcase team announced

Jason Hilton got an early Halloween treat Saturday at the Victory Events Beast National Showcase at the Conshohocken Proving Grounds – a very good team to play with. “I got along with my teammates and we bonded together really well,” said Hilton, a 2024 midfielder from Hempfield and TEAM Lacrosse (PA). “That doesn’t always happen at showcases.”
