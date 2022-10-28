Read full article on original website
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Kosta's Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
mainepublic.org
Machias' aging dike could be replaced by a bridge with fish passage. Some locals are opposed
Just east of downtown Machias, Route 1 passes over the structure known as the dike-bridge. It's a scenic spot, with the Machias River estuary to the south, and the Middle River to the north. For the last 150 years the dike has prevented tides from flowing up into the Middle River. But the structure has deteriorated, and locals are divided over the plan to replace it with a new bridge.
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
WMTW
Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods
ETNA, Maine — A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
mainepublic.org
New overnight warming shelter opening in church for unhoused Augusta residents
A new overnight warming shelter is opening on Tuesday night in Augusta. The emergency shelter, housed at the city's South Parish Congregational Church, was approved by the city in September. It's largely being funding by federal relief dollars and a grant from the United Way of Kennebec Valley. The church's...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
New faces showing up Down East
A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 1: How is the City responding?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s ongoing homelessness crisis has affected many in some way. Some Bangor business owners say customers and staff are afraid to be downtown, and they’re calling for action from the city council. In this first of two parts, Tom Krosnowski found out more about...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
wabi.tv
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
wabi.tv
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
wabi.tv
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
