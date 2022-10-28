Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton posted a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed Fernando Alonso had said Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than the Brit's. The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Verstappen's titles were of greater...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Max Verstappen eases away from Lewis Hamilton for record 14th win of 2022 season
The race, while billed as Mercedes' biggest chance of the season to break their duck, was instead dominated by the double world champion, who held off the Silver Arrows at the start and then, characteristically, stormed away. Hamilton got ahead of team-mate George Russell on that opening lap but that...
SkySports
Mexico City Grand Prix: Live updates as Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton start at front
Live updates from the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Max Verstappen starts on pole followed by both Mercedes drivers. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Mexico City GP, Practice Three: George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes storm to the front | Can they take pole?
Mercedes, who have no race wins and only one pole position this year with only three races left, have been talking up their Mexico chances due to the track layout and the high altitude, and delivered on that promise in P3. Russell was fastest with a 1:18.399, with Hamilton was...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo has 2023 'plan' amid hope for F1 return | George Russell: We'd like him at Mercedes
Daniel Ricciardo believes a break from Formula 1 will be a "blessing in disguise" and has confirmed he is still talking to "certain teams" about a reserve role in 2023, with George Russell giving his Mercedes endorsement. Since seeing his McLaren contract cancelled in August, Ricciardo has seen his viable...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says breaching F1 cost cap not worth 'reputational damage' after Red Bull punished by FIA
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has praised the FIA for taking "robust" action on Red Bull's Formula 1 cost cap breach and says "reputational damage" would prevent his team from making the same mistake as their rivals. The FIA announced on Friday that Red Bull's 'minor' breach of the $145m...
Comments / 0