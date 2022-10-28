ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Heidi Klum Reveals When She Starts Planning Her Elaborate Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum is known for her incredibly elaborate Halloween costumes, but even the model outdid herself this year for her spooky season party following a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The model opened up to PEOPLE during her annual Halloween event, revealing exactly when she starts to plan her costumes....

