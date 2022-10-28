Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Reveals When She Starts Planning Her Elaborate Halloween Costumes
Heidi Klum is known for her incredibly elaborate Halloween costumes, but even the model outdid herself this year for her spooky season party following a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The model opened up to PEOPLE during her annual Halloween event, revealing exactly when she starts to plan her costumes....
LaKeith Stanfield Condemns Gangster Rap Music And The "Dangerous" Association It Has With The Black Community
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
God of War Ragnarök Shows Ben Stiller As Kratos In Hilarious Live-Action Trailer
Channeling the Spartan warrior, Stiller taps John Travolta, LeBron James and their kids for an outrageous family therapy session in a teaser for the video game.
Sara Bareilles, Shonda Rhimes & More Stars Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: ‘I’m Out’
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022. Upon the news of his taking control of the social media platform, many celebrities have announced they are quitting the app. The weekend the sale was finalized the businessman took to Twitter to announce a plethora of...
