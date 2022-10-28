ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florence Pugh was told to 'lose weight' and 'change face shape' to make it in Hollywood

Florence Pugh was told to "lose weight" and "change the shape" of her face if she wanted a successful career in Hollywood. The 26-year-old 'Don't Worry, Darling' actress has opened up about her early days in the entertainment industry and revealed she was horrified when she headed to Los Angeles as a teenager and industry bosses told her to make a number of changes to her appearance.

