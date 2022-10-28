Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
Nvidia confirms its latest driver is causing problems in Modern Warfare 2
Nvidia is working on a hotfix, but for now you'll want to avoid the 526.47 driver.
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
NME
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
dexerto.com
New Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning feature disabled just days after launch
Modern Warfare 2’s weapon tuning has been disabled following the discovery of a bug that is crashing the game for players with five attachments on their weapons. This is the second major problem that has caused widespread crashing, with the party system being at fault originally. While that issue...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mountain Dew Rewards Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has revealed the rewards players will earn for drinking Mountain Dew products. It's fall, which means the world is transitioning into a new look. Spooky decorations, leaves falling off of trees, warmer clothes, and of course, Call of Duty branded food and drinks. It's that time of the year when a new Call of Duty hits store shelves and dominates the pop culture industry for a month or two. It's time to settle in with a blanket or a warm fire, get a ton of extremely unhealthy yet tasty Gamer Food, and grind the night away on CoD.
dexerto.com
How to fix Modern Warfare 2 ‘Scan and Repair’ error: Game crashing solution
The ‘Scan and Repair’ error is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, crashing games worldwide for no clear reason and blemishing the launch of the game for players on PC. Fortunately, there are solutions. Scan and Repair has been an ongoing issue for...
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition content not showing up? Here's what to do
Infinity Ward's got a quick and easy fix for those missing Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
How to Get Red Tiger Camo in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to get the Red Tiger Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. The fan-favorite Red Tiger Camo from COD 4, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops 4 is indeed back in MW2. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple Camo Challenge System for Modern Warfare 2, a vast amount of Camos can be unlocked in the new game — including Red Tiger.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Best Optic In The Game
To become a formidable threat in "Call of Duty" multiplayer, practice plays an undeniable part. The series is known for its frantic pace and for players' need to rely on both instinct and reaction time to outdo their opponents. In "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," all of these prerequisites are still in play, but players can get an extra performance boost by equipping user-friendly loadouts and the attachments to go with them.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Don't Touch The Deck Achievement
The critically acclaimed campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally available to players. Due to the game's narrative not taking all that long to beat, it's entirely likely that some players are already on another playthrough and are looking to do some achievement or trophy hunting if they're not interested in the new multiplayer modes. There are 24 achievements or trophies in "Modern Warfare 2," and some can prove rather tricky. One of, if not the, toughest ones to pull off is "Don't Touch the Deck."
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
SVG
