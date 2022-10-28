Read full article on original website
Martha Louise McCormick Hollinger, Sevakeen Lake, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha McCormick Hollinger, 89, formerly of Sevakeen Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was predeceased in 2020 by her husband of more than 65 years, James Hollinger. She is survived...
Rachel G. Guesman, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel G. Guesman, 88, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley Howland. She was born March 29, 1934, in Lille, Maine, the daughter of the late Neil and Delina Ouellette. Rachel retired from Packard Electric after 35 years...
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Johnny Ray Crockett, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Ray Crockett, 64, of Niles, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 2, 1958, in Warren, Ohio and was raised by his paternal grandparents, Claude E. and Desi Crockett. Johnny was a horse trainer for several horse racing...
Youngstown mother, daughter turn lemonade business into sweet success
Aurielle Irizarry and her 10-year-old daughter, Amari Washington, are putting a twist on lemonade. Their business, Mommy & Me Lemonade, offers 15 flavors of lemonade beverages for residents. “I noticed that there weren’t many places and businesses that sold fresh lemonade besides the fairs in the summer or the flea...
'This one is huge': YSU football team looking to stay in playoff contention this weekend
‘This one is huge’: YSU football team looking to …. The Penguins travel to Illinois State this weekend. Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks on Ultium Cells refusing …. Tuesday morning, Brown sent out a statement after learning that Ultium Cells refused to recognize workers' desire to unionize as part of the United Auto Workers. Brown said he stands with the workers.
Gisela Schuster, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela Schuster, 88, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Gisela was born in Steltin, Germany on June 17, 1934 and came to the United States in 1956, when she was 21 years old. She met and later married her husband,...
Maryellen Rodgers, Midland, PA
MIDLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maryellen Rodgers, age 88, of Midland, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Beaver Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. She was born on January 30, 1934, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William A. and Helen McGuiness Ketterer. Maryellen had...
Mary Leigh McCreary, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Leigh McCreary, 80, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Mary was born August 18, 1942 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Agnes Blair Scobbie Kimble and Jesse Paul Kimble. She graduated from Sharon High School and...
Janice A. Fox, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Fox, 70 of Struthers, died Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Jessie (Mealy) Chrystal and had been a lifelong area resident.
Jacqueline A. Hanson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Jacqueline Ann Hanson, age 84, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her husband and family by her side. She was born July 27, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of Jack B. Joynson and Margaret J. Novotney Joynson. Jacqueline graduated...
Richard H. Coles, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Coles, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Richard was born November 20, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Howard and Josephine (Wiggett) Coles. Richard was a 1957 graduate of McDonald...
Daniel J. Mumaw, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Mumaw, 69, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, October 29, after living with cancer for two and a half years. He was born July 2, 1953 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of James W. Mumaw and Lois B. Mumaw. Dan’s greatest...
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street.
Emanuel Angelo Kostas, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emanuel Angelo Kostas, 88, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday October 30, 2022, in his residence. Emanuel was born September 15,1934 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Jennie (Peros) Kostas and Angelo Kostas. He attended Farrell Schools and worked 42 years as a frontend loader for Sharon...
Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Winnie Louise (Smith) Halverstadt, 99, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, peacefully in her sleep. Winnie was born on September 5, 1923, in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of Victor John and Nora Pearl (Good) Padurean. She married Willard E. Smith June 26,...
Vaccine clinic in Trumbull County
It's from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their office on Chestnut Avenue Northeast in Warren.
Pearl M. Farmer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl M. Farmer, 100, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 24, 1922, in Salem, daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Lease) McCartney. Pearl was a graduate of Salem High School. She had worked as...
Frances “TeTe” Philips, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “TeTe” Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family. Frances, affectionately known as “TeTe” from the time she was a young child, was born on June...
