Elkhart County, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

2 Arrested On Drug Charges After NET 43 Investigation

Two Indiana men were arrested after allegedly selling cocaine in Kosciusko County. On Friday, Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43), conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County, according to a news release from NET43. On Saturday, NET43 law enforcement officers, with the assistance of Warsaw Police...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Three teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County, ISP says

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County over the weekend. Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, about three teenagers that were found...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest

For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating shooting on Wilber Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officers with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wilber Street. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, two victims, a male and female, suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene but...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/17/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 900 W. State Road in San Pierre. 10/18/22 A Knox resident reported a suspicious person in the area of 200 E. and State Road 10. 10/18/22 A resident reported the theft of a wallet. 10/18/22 A Knox resident...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2 Injured In Milford Crash Saturday

MILFORD - Both drivers in a late Saturday morning crash south of Milford were injured and one had to be flown to a hospital. The accident occurred at about 11:53 a.m. Saturday on North Ind. 15, approximately 300 feet south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford, according to the Milford Police Department report.
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting

Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

3 teens found dead in northern Indiana

ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

