Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
tipranks.com
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?
Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Hologic Stock (NASDAQ:HOLX) is Rallying Today
Hologic shot up today following an impressive earnings report. Despite this, there are some signs of potential trouble ahead for the women’s health leader. If you’ve never heard of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX), then it may be a good time to take a look at this medical equipment maker. The company shot up in today’s trading session. The biggest reason for this surge was Hologic’s impressive earnings report. It brought in $0.82 per share. That’s down substantially against figures from this time last year when the company brought in $1.61 per share. However, it was still well above expectations, as the company easily beat TipRanks projections calling for $0.62 per share.
tipranks.com
Why Avis Budget Stock (NASDAQ:CAR) Fell despite Beating Earnings
Shares of car renter Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) plunged in today’s session despite crushing earnings. Indeed, earnings per share came in at $21.70, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.46 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.55 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations...
tipranks.com
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
tipranks.com
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin
It is likely to be a no-sell-November for Paramount’s publishing unit Simon & Schuster as an antitrust argument weighs heavily on its $2.18 billion acquisition deal with Penguin Random House. ViacomCBS, which rebranded to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year, hit a dead-end in its plan to sell its...
tipranks.com
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
AMD is set to release its third-quarter results today. Analysts expect AMD to report earnings that are slightly lower than the year-ago period. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is slated to release its third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1 before the market opens. Wall Street expects AMD to post adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share. This is slightly lower than the prior-year earnings of $0.73 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $5.65 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of about 31%.
tipranks.com
Here’s What to Expect from Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Q3 Earnings
Airbnb is expected to report its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Analysts are expecting decent growth on the basis of encouraging travel trends. Traveller-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report third-quarter (Q3) 2022 results after the market closes on November 1. Ahead of the earnings, the Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which is a 20.5% year-over-year increase. Moreover, revenue estimates are pegged at $2.84 billion, which is around 26.8% more than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
tipranks.com
AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced preliminary Q3 results on October 6, when the chip giant told investors revenues for the quarter will come in 16% below the prior guidance. As such, the question ahead of the Q3 print today, is not whether the company can beat the forecasts but whether it can signal that the headwinds in the Client segment might be reaching a trough.
tipranks.com
KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Q3 Beat Despite Sluggish Capital Markets
KKR shares are trending higher today after the company announced upbeat Q3 results topping earnings and revenues estimates despite reduced capital market activity. Shares of investment and private equity asset management giant KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) are trending higher in today’s trading session following the company’s third-quarter performance.
tipranks.com
Catalent Nosedives on Q1 Miss; Disappointing Guidance
Shares of pharma, biotech as well as consumer healthcare products provider Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) are tanking today after the company posted lower-than-expected first-quarter numbers and scaled back its outlook. Revenue dropped 2.9% year-over-year to $1.02 billion, missing expectations by $60 million. EPS at $0.34 too lagged estimates by $0.22. CTLT witnessed...
tipranks.com
Why Hanesbrands Stock (NYSE:HBI) Fell More than the Market Today
Shares of apparel manufacturer Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are down more than the overall market in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow, who lowered the company to a Sell rating with a $5 price target. He cites a worsening macroeconomic situation...
tipranks.com
Is It Time to Ride on the Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock?
The time looks right to ride on the Harley-Davidson stock based on upbeat Q3 results, recovery in demand and production, and a bright future, especially for EV bikes. All the above-mentioned factors, coupled with the cheap valuation, make the stock a good buying opportunity. Motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares are...
tipranks.com
Analysts are Bullish on “Strong Buy” Stocks MELI and HUBS
Mercadolibre and HubSpot are two stocks that analysts are recommending as solid long-term investments to be made in 2022’s great bear market. This Halloween, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other economic disruptions are spooking investors. At times like these, it can be a great idea to take cues from analysts’ opinions and make informed investment decisions. In the last 24 hours, Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have made their way to the top of the list of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks.
tipranks.com
BP Posts Strong Profit of $8.2 Billion in Q3; Beats Earnings Estimates
BP (NYSE: BP) announced its Q3 results today with revenues of $55 billion, up 52% year-over-year but still missing consensus estimates by $5.8 billion. The British oil and gas major reported underlying replacement cost profit of $8.2 billion versus $8.5 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.59 per share in Q3 versus $0.99 in the same period last year and beating Street estimates of $1.95.
tipranks.com
Goodyear Skids as Costs Rise, Volumes Decline
Shares of tires and associated products maker The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) are sliding today on concerns about increasing costs, inflation, disappointing quarterly numbers and declining volumes. For the third-quarter, revenue increased 7.7% year-over-year to $5.31 billion but missed the mark by $30 million. EPS at $0.40 too,...
tipranks.com
Onsemi Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results; Beats Estimates
Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON), the semiconductor supplier announced record Q3 results today with revenues of $2.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year, beating consensus estimates by $80 million. Adjusted earnings came in at a record $1.45 per share versus $0.87 in the same period a year back, surpassing Street estimates of $1.31 per...
tipranks.com
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Stryker stock is under pressure following the Q3 earnings miss. However, management’s upbeat sales and earnings outlook should support the recovery. Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case.
tipranks.com
tipranks.com
Want to Maximize Investment Returns? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Three Energy Stocks
Here are three energy stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Energy stocks have been outpacing expectations this year since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war pumped up the prices of oil & gas. Three analysts have been studying the sector broadly and boast a 100% success rate on their views on these three companies: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), and Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN).
Comments / 0