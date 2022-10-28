Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Black Panther Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
Following a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier this month, Hasbro debuted a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor. Today that figure was followed up by a Marvel Legends figure of the new Black Panther – also with an armor upgrade.
ComicBook
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
ComicBook
Andor is Star Wars Prestige TV And Disney Needs to Treat That Way
There's been much talk in the last week about Star Wars: Andor. As the show nears the end of its third arc (of four) in Season 1, the show is facing a massive discrepency the few TV series have before. Andor has some of the biggest acclaim of any Star Wars TV show, with RT scores of 92% from critics, and 83% from audiences. Over on IMDB, the eight episodes of Andor now streaming on Disney+ (at the time of writing this) have an average score of 8.2; the first eight episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1 had an average score of 8.4.
ComicBook
Friday the 13th Series Will Feature "Many Familiar" Versions of Jason
Word officially broke on Halloween that the Friday the 13th franchise was finally coming back from the dead but with a TV series instead of a new feature film. Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller is set to executive produce and showrun the series, titled Crystal Lake, which has a series order from Peacock. Due to the previously reported on legal troubles with the rights to the Friday the 13th franchise, many were concerned that the show would only be able to work with a limited amount of details from the 11 feature films in the main series. Lucky for us, Fuller is here to correct the record.
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
ComicBook
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
ComicBook
Heartstopper Star Cast in Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Joe Locke to the mysterious Marvel Studios project. Deadline reports that the Heartstopper star will be along for the mischief on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff seems like the perfect place for more magical elements of the MCU to rear their head after Werewolf by Night and Moon Knight. While plot details are being closely guarded, sources do indicate that the character is described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor." Marvel Comics fans will immediately assume that this would be Billy Maximoff, a version of the hero Wiccan. Famously, both he and his brother Tommy were in WandaVision as Wanda's precocious twins. Rumors have swirled that the Scarlet Witch could be back in the saddle after her seeming demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
ComicBook
Playable LEGO Ideas Table Football Set Is On Sale Now
Table Football / Foosball is always a good time. With the latest LEGO Ideas set, the fun of table football extends to the building process (if you have ever put together a full-size foosball table, you'll know that there's nothing fun about it). Inspired by a design by 16-year old LEGO fan Donát Fehérvári, the set is fully playable, albeit on a small scale, which means that there are only five players on each side. However, you'll get a full complement of 22 minifigure players with 44 unique heads and 43 hairstyle elements that you can use to customize your team. You can also transform these extra players into fans thanks to the included grandstand.
ComicBook
PlayStation's Latest Release on PC Seemingly Bombs
It looks like the latest game that PlayStation has released on PC platforms has been a dud. For the most part, 2022 has been a very strong year for PlayStation when it comes to PC releases. The publisher got off to a strong start when it brought God of War to PC in January and only proved to reach an even larger audience with the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man at the end of the summer. And while PlayStation could still have a strong close to 2022 with the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC later this month, it looks like the company's latest release has been less-than-stellar.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Releases Replicas of Izuku's Battle Gloves
Despite the countless abilities at Deku's disposal, the young hero certainly needs some help from his friends in all of My Hero Academia's episodes. A major benefit that Izuku was able to receive thanks to the tech department of UA Academy was the battle gloves he now wears into battle which have helped him immeasurably when it comes to mastering the strength of One For All. Now, while fans won't be able to buy a Quirk of their own, they will be able to add these gloves to their collection.
Industry season two, episode six recap – there’s zero point trying to understand the City speak
Even the show’s characters muddle their terminology amid this week’s complex short-sell action. Luckily, something else emerges that’s even more important than profits – family
ComicBook
HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays
Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.
ComicBook
Fate: The Winx Saga Cancelled by Netflix
Netflix has made the decision to cancel a fan favorite after two seasons. Fate: The Winx Saga isn't going to be getting a Season 3. Brian Young, the series showrunner announced the news on Instagram. Fans seemed to enjoy the live-action version of the Winx Club cartoon series. January 2021 saw the first salvo of episodes premiere with the second helping in September of this year. Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier starred in the series. Interestingly, Winx Saga was in the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks when it premiered. But, unfortunately, even that kind of achievement isn't enough when confronted with Netflix's mysterious algorithm. Now, the path forward seems murky at best for Young and the cast. Shows have been saved before, but that seems very unlikely in this case.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Developer Reportedly Cancels New Game
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal has reportedly canceled a new game. Eidos Montreal is one of the industry's best developers as they routinely provide rich gameplay experiences and combine them with high-quality writing to create some truly fantastic games. The developer is responsible for the beloved RPG series, Deus Ex, which has been on hiatus for quite some time now. Following the developer's work on that series, it shifted to adapt Guardians of the Galaxy as part of Marvel's recent initiative to get AAA teams on some of its biggest properties. Although the game wasn't a commercial success, it was a hit with critics and fans, many of whom praised it for its stylish gameplay, hilarious dialogue, and emotional story.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG Live Beta Could Be Fully Available Soon
The beta for Pokemon TCG Live could be made available in all territories in the near future. In a new comment on Pokemon's official community forums, The Pokemon Company confirmed that it plans "to expand the beta Globally by the end of November." That's very good news for fans that have been waiting patiently for its release, though a more specific date has yet to be revealed. The beta has already been made available in a number of other markets, but Pokemon fans in the United States have not had the opportunity to participate.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
Comments / 0