ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSBY News

Families showcase blue pumpkins ahead of Halloween

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJZzF_0iqU29CC00

The colors of Halloween are typically orange and black, but people may also see blue, specifically blue pumpkins.

The blue pumpkins are a way for families to signal that trick-or-treaters may have special needs.

Paso Roles mother Meghan Brady is hoping to get the message about colored pumpkins out ahead of Halloween. The goal is that people will see the blue pumpkins and recognize that some children, including her son, Quinn, who says he's dressing up as Minecraft, may behave differently.

“What we do is we have a blue pumpkin and this is the one that my son will carry around. And it's basically letting people know he is autistic. He has special needs,” explained Brady.

“Honestly, I think that it brings awareness to kids who have autism. And it's like a special thing that you guys get to do for them," said one Las Vegas resident visiting the Central Coast this week.

Some children on the autism spectrum might become overstimulated due to the noises, lights, and crowds happening on Halloween.

Families passing out candy can also showcase blue pumpkins at their door.

“One thing people can do if they makes it easier for families who have children with special needs is to put out a blue pumpkin on your porch, because then we know this is a safe place to go,” said Brady.

“I'm probably going to put a blue pumpkin out as soon as I get home," said Darrwell Swayne, also visiting the Central Coast from Las Vegas.

“I think it's amazing. I think everyone should start doing it,” said Parion Jacksson.

Brady says she hopes people will see the blue pumpkins and be more understanding. "A lot of kids with special needs, autism, any kind of special needs, they go through so many trials and tribulations on a daily basis that typical kids don't have. And we don't want Halloween to be one of those challenges.”

Richard Ramirez, a grandfather who plans to hand out candy, said, “I think that's very awesome for them to put the blue pumpkins out there. So people are walking by, they know the people that know about the blue pumpkins. They think that's just great.”

Brady adds that blue pumpkins can be used for anyone with varying abilities.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
DogTime

5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You

It’s the pet parents‘ biggest dilemma – do our pets truly love us? We do our best to display to our pets, regardless of language barriers, how much we love them. The average dog parent spends $40-$290 per month on their beloved fur baby. We’ve gone out of our way to make life as pleasant […] The post 5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You appeared first on DogTime.
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS DFW

Brothers with rare neurological disorder go trick-or-treating with MedStar

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Halloween came early Saturday night for two North Texas brothers who suffer from the same rare neurological disorder. Maximillian, 5, and Christopher, 10, were able to go trick-or-treating for the first time since they were babies with the help of MedStar paramedics. "We have two young boys, both of them with a rare disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease," their dad, Christopher Watson, said. "They've had it since birth. They're both tube fed and have very little-to-no motor skills, and they don't talk." Without the ambulance crews serving as escorts, the whole family would have missed out on this experience. "It...
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy