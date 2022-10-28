Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana woman goes missing after bridge crash in Kentucky
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.
cbs4indy.com
Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
cbs4indy.com
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people have been charged after human remains were found in an Owensboro storage unit earlier this month. 31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
Comments / 0