2022 White Sox in Review: Davis Martin

The rookie was one of the few bright spots for the 2022 White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox selected Davis Martin out of Texas Tech in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. The right-hander moved way up to Triple-A Charlotte early in 2022 before earning his big league promotion. Martin was called up to make his MLB debut against Kansas City for the second game of a doubleheader in mid-May.

Davis Martin's 2022 Season

Davis Martin put together a solid season for a first-year pitcher. The White Sox used the 25-year-old in bullpen, opener, and starter roles throughout the 2022 campaign. Martin got the call from Triple-A Charlotte six different times and slotted into those various roles. The time between Charlotte and Chicago was more a function of injuries than performance.

Martin spent most of his time as a starting pitcher, and it seems he’s destined for a more stable and permanent role in the future. The rookie posted a 4.83 ERA in 63.1 innings , which was inflated by a rough outing in the season finale that saw him exit early with right biceps soreness . Removing that nine-earned run abbreviated start from the mix, Martin recorded a formidable 3.65 ERA.

Martin was a bright spot in an ugly season for the White Sox. He provided stability in various roles but mainly as a starting pitcher. When an injury ended Michael Kopech's season early, Martin slid into starting rotation nicely.

Final Grade: B+

What's On Tap Next?

Davis Martin appears to be a viable option as a starting pitcher moving forward if he can handle the workload. The likely departures of Johnny Cueto and Vince Velasquez figure to provide him a great shot at breaking camp with the Chicago White Sox in 2023. He certainly had some rookie struggles, but there is little downside when it comes to Martin other than a lack of experience.