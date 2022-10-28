ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alessandra Ambrosio gets ready for Halloween & more estrellas we love

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

Hola October, and happy Halloween! This week, the estrellas we love were photographed in New York, Los Angeles, and more, making time for their families and for enjoying what the season has to offer. Scroll down to have a look at what they’ve been up to:

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio was photographed in Brentwood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, selecting the perfect pumpkin for her Halloween. She looked stunning in an all black outfit made out of a skirt, a top and a jacket that she paired with high socks.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara looked amazing in Los Angeles, as she stepped out of her car to get some shopping done. She wore a black outfit made out of some styllish pants, a sweater and dark blue purse.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is back home in Australia. Here are his abs.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stopped by Catch Steak to celebrate a friend’s birthday. In the restaurant, they joined by Nick’s siblings and their partners.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend , Chrissy Teigen and their son Miles attended their daughter Luna ’s ballet performance in Brentwood.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson stopped for some ice cream at a shop in LA. Khloe was wearing a face mask and holding a bag with a pumpkin cartoon on it, probably carrying her daughter’s trick or treat candies.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego looked stylish in New York. The couple was photographed leaving their hotel and entering a car that was taking them to a new location.

