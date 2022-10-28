• Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne was 17-of-30 passing for 215 yards and one TD pass . . . Thorne now has at least one TD pass in the last four games as part of at least one TD in six of the eight games this season and in 19 of 25 career games played . . . Thorne now has 42 career TD passes and is now tied for No. 8 on MSU's career TD passing list with Drew Stanton (2003-06) . . . with the 215 passing yards, Thorne now has thrown for 200-plus yards in six of the eight games this season.

