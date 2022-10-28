Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
MSU Sponsors 'Spartan Hockey Strong' Throughout November
East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State hockey has announced a month-long "Spartan Hockey Strong" campaign that will put a spotlight on cancer awareness and honor those who have been affected by the disease. "Our hockey family - like many families - has been deeply impacted by cancer," said Michigan State...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Defeated On the Road at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Meeting intrastate rival Michigan for the second time this season, the Michigan State volleyball team was defeated 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 26-24) on Sunday at the Crisler Center. The Spartans showed grit in set three battling back from a six-point deficit to tie the set at 24-24. Fifth year Rebecka Poljan played well in the final Michigan match of her career posting 10 kills on .500 hitting along with a team-high four blocks. Sophomore Aliyah Moore and freshman Selin Aslayan each had eight kills for MSU, while freshman Maradith O'Gorman had seven. Graduate student Zoe Nunez led the team with a match-high 19 assists, while junior Nalani Iosia had a match-best 18 digs along with seven assists.
msuspartans.com
Wickes’ Brace Powers No. 6 Spartans Past Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sixth-ranked and top-seeded Michigan State women's soccer went down by a goal less than five minutes into the game, but responded with a pair of goals from sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes to notch a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the eighth-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament at DeMartin Stadium on Sunday.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Kick Off Season with Grand Valley State Exhibition on Tuesday
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team will host Grand Valley State on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in an exhibition game prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Breslin Center and will air live on B1G+. Brendan...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Falls at No. 4 Michigan, 29-7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan State football team fell at No. 4/4 Michigan, 29-7, Saturday night at Michigan Stadium. Payton Thorne was 17-of-30 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown for Michigan State, while Keon Coleman had five catches for a career-high 155 yards and one TD. Defensively,...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Skate to 1-1 Tie At No. 12 Notre Dame
South Bend, Ind. -- Michigan State earned a hard-fought tie on the road Saturday evening, skating to a 1-1 tie through regulation at Notre Dame. The Spartans picked up the extra point in the Big Ten standings when both Tanner Kelly and Karsen Dorwart scored in the shootout and Dylan St. Cyr made saves on two of the three shots he faced.
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Notes: Michigan
• Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne was 17-of-30 passing for 215 yards and one TD pass . . . Thorne now has at least one TD pass in the last four games as part of at least one TD in six of the eight games this season and in 19 of 25 career games played . . . Thorne now has 42 career TD passes and is now tied for No. 8 on MSU's career TD passing list with Drew Stanton (2003-06) . . . with the 215 passing yards, Thorne now has thrown for 200-plus yards in six of the eight games this season.
msuspartans.com
Women’s Golf Closes Out with Strong Finish at The Landfall Tradition
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team fired a team-best 2-under par 276 in the final round and finished in a tie for sixth place among 18 teams at The Landfall Tradition, held at the Country Club of Landfall's Pete Dye Course in Wilmington, N.C. The Spartans...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Top Kent State on Title IX Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. - In its season finale, Michigan State field hockey knocked off Kent State, 3-1, at Ralph Young Field Sunday afternoon. Three different Spartans scored in the win. The Spartans opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a penalty corner goal from graduate student Isa van der...
