Mapping a course to untapped potential
Indianapolis-based strategic consulting firm Mapt Solutions has issued a challenge to nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana to discover their untapped potential, and the company wants to help them get there. The firm has launched the Mapt Solutions Transformation Challenge where the winner will receive $100,000 in cash and professional services. Mapt says organizations, especially nonprofits with limited budgets, face obstacles like never before.
Hobby learning tech company to expand staff
Indianapolis-based Combined Curiosity has announced plans to create more than 300 jobs by the end of 2026 for its growing consumer-centric platform. The company’s technology helps connect people with online courses and hobbies, such as learning how to play piano. The company says it will be filling technology and...
California biotech to invest $45M in Indy, hire 64 people
A California biotech startup that is developing specialty cancer drugs plans to open a research and development site on the northwest side of Indianapolis and hire 64 people. RayzeBio Inc., a private company founded in 2020 in San Diego, said it will invest $45 million in the building and equipment in an existing warehouse at 5850 W. 80th Street, a former delivery station for e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.
Indiana Conference for Women kicks off
The 11th annual Indiana Conference for Women is underway at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The nonprofit organization, which supports education and professional development, says the event catalyzes connections and nurtures relationships among women. Over the last 10 years, the event has attracted more than 10,000 attendees, and this year’s nearly sold out event continues to garner similar momentum.
Indiana tourism agencies win marketing awards
Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. took home several awards at the 2022 MarCom Awards, an international competition that honors marketing and communications professionals. The awards recognize “outstanding achievement” in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. In total, the...
Task Force plans ahead for housing growth
Last week, the Indiana Housing Task Force released a list of recommendations for ramping up residential inventory, setting the stage for legislative action when the General Assembly reconvenes in January for a session that includes crafting the next two-year state budget. It’s no secret that housing demand has been slashed...
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase
A monthly gas sales tax increases today in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost...
Trendiana: Flavors of Fall
Flavors of Fall to tempt your taste buds… from Valpo Velvet in northwest Indiana to Patoka Lake Winery in the south. In this month’s Trendiana, Yelp’s Brittany Smith showcases Hoosier businesses serving up palate-pleasing treats.
