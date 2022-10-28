TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Experts are once again advising doctors and women against using menopausal hormone therapy to ward off chronic diseases -- 20 years after a landmark trial dashed those hopes. In updated recommendations, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is reiterating its past advice on menopausal hormone therapy: It should not be prescribed as a way to reduce the risks of heart disease, stroke or any other chronic health condition. ...

26 MINUTES AGO