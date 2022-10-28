ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say

An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne man gets 20 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting of Jersey City woman

A Bayonne man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a Jersey City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne 70-year-old charged with DWI after striking sanitation worker, nearly running down sergeant: police

A Bayonne senior struck a sanitation company worker Friday morning and then nearly struck a police sergeant attempting to stop him from fleeing, police said. A sergeant was on patrol on West 48th Street when he was flagged down by one of the victim’s co-workers, who said the driver was trying to flee the scene of the crash, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say

UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Woman Hovers Over Man Pumping Tires At North Jersey QuickChek: Police

A dispute over an air pump took a frightening turn for a man who was threatened by a 28-year-old driver hovering over him with a knife last weekend, authorities said. The knife-wielding driver — Asia Beasley, of Orange — had attempted to cut in front of the victim in line for air at the QuickChek on 22nd Street in Bayonne around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’

A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
BROOKLYN, NY
