New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Video shows movements of pair charged with killing standout N.J. basketball player, police say
Home surveillance video and an automated license-plate reader helped detectives track two suspects wanted in the killing of Letrell Duncan, a standout basketball player from East Orange who was shot Oct. 3, according to police. Josiah Wade, 22, of Newark, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the...
Cops looking for alleged hit-and-run driver who injured N.J. boy and woman on Halloween
A 7-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman were injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween in North Plainfield, authorities said. The two were hit around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, North Plainfield police said in a statement. Both the boy and...
Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say
An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne man gets 20 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting of Jersey City woman
A Bayonne man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a Jersey City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.
2 police officers shot while serving warrant in Newark; both stable
Law enforcement sources say one officer was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
33 rounded up in Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘fall sweep’
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has rounded up 33 people wanted for serious crimes like aggravated assault and weapons possession, as well as minor offenses like trespassing and violation of probation. “I’m very proud of the work of my officers whose vigilance, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding...
Police: 3 men arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Massapequa
According to police, the men were arrested at 12:40 a.m. Monday on Melrose Avenue.
2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, now authorities are looking for a suspect, police say
Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to several law enforcement sources.
2 Newark police officers shot by gunman firing from roof of building, officials say
Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman firing from atop a building Tuesday afternoon, leading to a massive response by heavily armed officers on the streets of the state’s largest city. The assailant still remained at large hours after the first shots, which were...
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
NBC New York
Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody
Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials. One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg,...
Man fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building, suspect arrested
A 53-year-old man was arrested after a fatal stabbing Monday night in a Bronx apartment building, police said.
Bayonne 70-year-old charged with DWI after striking sanitation worker, nearly running down sergeant: police
A Bayonne senior struck a sanitation company worker Friday morning and then nearly struck a police sergeant attempting to stop him from fleeing, police said. A sergeant was on patrol on West 48th Street when he was flagged down by one of the victim’s co-workers, who said the driver was trying to flee the scene of the crash, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
1 man killed, 1 woman injured in Brooklyn double shooting
One man was killed and another woman was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Monday evening.
Woman, young child injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police say the woman and 7-year-old boy were out trick-or-treating on Halloween when they were struck.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Newark Shooting
The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Newark has been identified. Troopers say 49-year-old Christopher VanCleaf was shot near Tommy's Bar off Murray Street early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call State Police at 585-398-4100.
UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say
UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
Knife-Wielding Woman Hovers Over Man Pumping Tires At North Jersey QuickChek: Police
A dispute over an air pump took a frightening turn for a man who was threatened by a 28-year-old driver hovering over him with a knife last weekend, authorities said. The knife-wielding driver — Asia Beasley, of Orange — had attempted to cut in front of the victim in line for air at the QuickChek on 22nd Street in Bayonne around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’
A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
Cellphone grab at Chiller Theatre led to security officer’s stabbing, police say
An argument over a juvenile taking cellphone pictures in a hotel at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Morris County on Sunday triggered a chain of events that ended with a security officer stabbed and one man under arrest, according to police. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Connecticut, is charged with...
