Cook County, IL

fox32chicago.com

Cook County man sentenced to prison for beating dog with belt

MATTESON, Ill. - A 27-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for beating a 7-year-old Shih Tzu with a belt. Irmani Lewiel, of Matteson, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to aggravated cruelty to animals. On Sept, 5, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Woodridge police...
MATTESON, IL
WGN News

fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Joliet bank

JOLIET, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Joliet Monday afternoon. At about 4:48 p.m., Joliet police responded to PNC Bank located at 2402 Route 59 for an activated alarm. When officers arrived, they discovered that the bank had been robbed. According to...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi-truck overturns on I-55 in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 55 in Cook County Tuesday afternoon, causing southbound lanes to be closed temporarily. At about 2:37 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-55 southbound near IL-171 for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers located an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Northwest Side residents warned after violent carjackings, armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of armed robberies and carjackings Sunday on the Northwest Side. At least six victims were targeted Sunday evening in less than two hours, police said. In each incident, a group of men approaches the victim, flashes handguns and demands their property.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire

JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
JOLIET, IL

