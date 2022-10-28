Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Vibrant Arena at The Mark Will Raise Annual Christmas Tree Wednesday, November 2
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 31, 2022) — The Vibrant Arena’s annual Christmas tree is scheduled to arrive this Wednesday, November 2 at approximately 10:45-11AM. The tree is being donated by the Regency Condo Association in East Moline. Media is invited and encouraged to attend as the tree is raised.
rcreader.com
Dinosaurs Take Over the Davenport Public Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 31, 2022) — Beginning November 1 through November 5, the Library welcomes dinosaur friends to spend some time with Library Staff. It’s DINOVEMBER and dinosaurs are taking over the all Davenport Public Library locations! Your Dino toys and stuffies will spend a couple of weeks hanging out with Library staff as we process books, answer phones, lead story-times, and more! Your dino will even write you a postcard letting you know about all the fun stuff they are doing (and how many books they have devoured…). Drop off your Dino at a Davenport Library between November 1 through November 5 and expect to spend a few minutes filling out paperwork so we can keep your dino safe and secure during their time with us. Dinos will then be available for pickup from your chosen library location between November 30 through December 3. Keep watch on our social media for all the dino-mite fun!
rcreader.com
Monmouth College to Observe Veterans Day with Screening of Navy's POW Film, November 11 Ceremony
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (October 31, 2022) — The screening of a new documentary produced by the United States Naval Academy will be part of Monmouth College's observance of Veterans Day. In addition to showing the film POW: Passing on Wisdom at 7PM, November 9, in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium, the...
rcreader.com
Last Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic Tuesday; Appointments Still Available
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 31, 2022) — The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) will hold its last 2022 walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, November 1, during the same time as the ongoing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The CDC advises that everyone six months and older can get the COVID-19 primary vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time.
rcreader.com
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, November 10
Thursday, November 10, 8 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Globally touring sensations who have routinely sold out international theatres and concert halls since their 1999 debut, the talents of MANIA: The ABBA Tribute bring their stage spectacle to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 10, thrilling patrons with such iconic pop anthems and familiar Mamma Mia! tunes as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Take a Chance on Me.”
Comments / 0