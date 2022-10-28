ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WEHOville.com

BEN SAVAGE: Why you should vote for me

I am an 18-year resident, union member and concerned citizen. I believe West Hollywood is being underserved by its current leadership and I want to give a voice back to the residents, businesses and workers who make up this wonderful city. Our community is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, the cost of housing, protecting renters’ rights and concern for our seniors. WeHo needs new, energetic and dynamic leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

SARAH ADOLPHSON: Why you should vote for me

West Hollywood voters have a difficult decision to make next week. There are several formidable candidates, many of whom have devoted decades to serving our incredible city. West Hollywood needs that experience and leadership. However, I also believe our city needs a fresh perspective that will strike a balance between where we were and where we need to go.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

How voting in WeHo is going so far

As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

JOHN DURAN: Why you should vote for me

I am human. I have made mistakes in the past. And when those mistakes involved the city, I took responsibility and apologized publicly to the community when it happened. But looking at my 20 years of service to the community, I think the good far outweighs the bad. I was...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Which candidates have the most cash left?

All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
dailybruin.com

USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording

The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass on campaign, homelessness and crime

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign.  A current member of Congress and former speaker of the California assembly, Rep. Bass discusses her plans for public safety and homelessness.  She also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles's homelessness debate is straight out of The Twilight Zone

Los Angeles has an anti-encampment law that allows certain areas — schools, day care centers, and other facilities — to be designated "no camping zones," barring homeless encampments from the vicinity. Voters are outraged at the inconvenience this causes the homeless and are planning to vote supporters of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Where to Go, What to Do in November

Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WEHOville.com

Pre-Halloween hordes tangle with traffic

Thousands came out to party in the Rainbow District on Saturday night, giving WeHo a preview of what its first post-pandemic Halloween night will look like. Breathing room was in short supply for the throngs of people crowding the sidewalks, constricted even more so by the city’s OutZones, which cede sidewalk space to restaurants for outdoor seating. Partygoers waded shoulder to shoulder back and forth in front of Micky’s as dozens stood in line for the club.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

OpEd: The dirty politics of Lindsey Horvath

This past weekend I received a text message with a photo of Lindsey Horvath’s campaign van plastered with #MeToo, and a “say no” to her opponent in the race for County Supervisor. The hashtag was meant to degrade her opponent’s reputation. Horvath’s campaign could have said “#clean up the homeless,” or “#vote horvath,” but instead Lindsey Horvath can bring down the integrity of campaign all by herself.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

