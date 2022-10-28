Read full article on original website
BEN SAVAGE: Why you should vote for me
I am an 18-year resident, union member and concerned citizen. I believe West Hollywood is being underserved by its current leadership and I want to give a voice back to the residents, businesses and workers who make up this wonderful city. Our community is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, the cost of housing, protecting renters’ rights and concern for our seniors. WeHo needs new, energetic and dynamic leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues.
SARAH ADOLPHSON: Why you should vote for me
West Hollywood voters have a difficult decision to make next week. There are several formidable candidates, many of whom have devoted decades to serving our incredible city. West Hollywood needs that experience and leadership. However, I also believe our city needs a fresh perspective that will strike a balance between where we were and where we need to go.
How voting in WeHo is going so far
As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
JOHN DURAN: Why you should vote for me
I am human. I have made mistakes in the past. And when those mistakes involved the city, I took responsibility and apologized publicly to the community when it happened. But looking at my 20 years of service to the community, I think the good far outweighs the bad. I was...
spectrumnews1.com
Recalling LA Councilman Kevin de León will depend on signatures, experts say
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Despite sustained vocal protests demanding the resignation of City Councilman Kevin de León for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, organizers behind a petition drive hoping to force a recall election still have a tall task ahead of them to gather enough signatures, according to experts.
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LA Council To Vote On Adopting Working Definition Of Antisemitism
The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote tomorrow on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism.
ALAN STRASBURG: Hate all that junk mail? It’s UNITE HERE’s favorite way to spread lies
The deceit that underlies Unite Here’s interloping antics in West Hollywood municipal governance has reached a new low point. If one is to subscribe to Unite Here’s amateurish negative campaigning, one must believe that ethics in government is considered a right-wing value. Unite Here’s latest campaign mailer suggests...
Which candidates have the most cash left?
All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
dailybruin.com
USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording
The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass on campaign, homelessness and crime
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign. A current member of Congress and former speaker of the California assembly, Rep. Bass discusses her plans for public safety and homelessness. She also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin […]
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles's homelessness debate is straight out of The Twilight Zone
Los Angeles has an anti-encampment law that allows certain areas — schools, day care centers, and other facilities — to be designated "no camping zones," barring homeless encampments from the vicinity. Voters are outraged at the inconvenience this causes the homeless and are planning to vote supporters of...
signalscv.com
Where to Go, What to Do in November
Nov. 11-13 Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend. Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active...
Pre-Halloween hordes tangle with traffic
Thousands came out to party in the Rainbow District on Saturday night, giving WeHo a preview of what its first post-pandemic Halloween night will look like. Breathing room was in short supply for the throngs of people crowding the sidewalks, constricted even more so by the city’s OutZones, which cede sidewalk space to restaurants for outdoor seating. Partygoers waded shoulder to shoulder back and forth in front of Micky’s as dozens stood in line for the club.
Progressive candidates could gain power on LA City Council amid fallout over leaked audio
Because of the power the L.A. City Council holds, political experts say a progressive wave in the city could change the course of urban politics in America for the foreseeable future.
OpEd: The dirty politics of Lindsey Horvath
This past weekend I received a text message with a photo of Lindsey Horvath’s campaign van plastered with #MeToo, and a “say no” to her opponent in the race for County Supervisor. The hashtag was meant to degrade her opponent’s reputation. Horvath’s campaign could have said “#clean up the homeless,” or “#vote horvath,” but instead Lindsey Horvath can bring down the integrity of campaign all by herself.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Judge reduces deputy’s award from $850,000 to $250,000 for being ‘excessive’
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved an amended judgment granting $250,000 to a female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who alleged her training deputy sexually harassed her on the job, less than half the $850,000 awarded by a jury in May. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis...
beachcomber.news
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
