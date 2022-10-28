Junior guard Chuck Harris follows a Tiffin player down the court on Oct. 29. Harris was named preseason All Big-East honorable mention. Photo by Lauren Hough. For their final exhibition game this season, the Butler men’s basketball team will take on the Division II Davenport Panthers. After finally getting the chance to play another team for the first time since the summer, the Dawgs have a list of areas they want to improve on before their regular season debut against New Orleans on Nov. 7.

