Indianapolis, IN

The Bulldogs exit the Big East Tournament after falling to Creighton

Junior Abigail Isger plays a pass for the Bulldogs against Dayton on Sept. 8. Photo by Lauren Hough. The Butler women’s soccer team’s Big East Tournament hopes came to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling to Creighton on penalty kicks. The Bulldogs ended their season at 7-7-5 and obtained the fourth seed in the Big East Tournament.
Men’s basketball vs. Davenport: What you need to know

Junior guard Chuck Harris follows a Tiffin player down the court on Oct. 29. Harris was named preseason All Big-East honorable mention. Photo by Lauren Hough. For their final exhibition game this season, the Butler men’s basketball team will take on the Division II Davenport Panthers. After finally getting the chance to play another team for the first time since the summer, the Dawgs have a list of areas they want to improve on before their regular season debut against New Orleans on Nov. 7.
Men’s basketball vs. Tiffin: Beyond the box score

Graduate student guard Eric Hunter Jr. dribbles down the court in Butler’s 75-65 win over Tiffin on Oct. 29. Hunter Jr. finished the game with 17 points. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s basketball team defeated Division II Tiffin 75-65 in their first exhibition game of the season....
After the Buzzer: Butler vs. Tiffin 10/29/22

Sophomore guard Simas Lukosius prepares to shoot over a defender during Butler’s matchup against Tiffin on Oct. 29. Photo by Lauren Hough. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Butler men’s basketball exhibition home opener against Tiffin University.
