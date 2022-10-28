ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Family and friends remember 2 siblings killed in Wilkinsburg fire

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A family continues to grieve two children killed in a house fire in Wilkinsburg over the weekend. A memorial was set up on the front steps of the family's home. People have left behind flowers, stuffed animals and candles to remember 6-year-old Brecc Loveings and 7-year-old Novad Loveings. "Novad's favorite subject was gym, but he could always tell me what book he was reading and what math problems he was doing and school. Brecc's smile was massive," neighbor Kaylin Horgan said Monday.  In a tight neighborhood like Shelbourne Avenue, Horgan quickly felt welcomed by the two children after...
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

La Roche University Literary Society to host free poetry, book readings

The La Roche University Literary Society will host a free series of poetry and book readings beginning this month. The series aims to teach lessons of perseverance and tell the story of Black theater in Pittsburgh, the literary society said. The first event, dubbed “The World as We Know It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona

WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh

In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022

The 2022-23 Gateway High School cheerleaders made a donation to the Susan G. Komen nonprofit, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts in order to make the biggest impact against the disease. The students raised $250 toward the cause through the sale of pink T-shirts, in recognition of Breast Cancer...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pie tasting, 'pie'-ing faces at Latrobe's Fall Fest Pie Walk

With leaves falling and temperatures dropping, pie season is officially here. Latrobe’s final Shop Hop Night of 2022 will allow locals to sample pies and “pie” the faces of notable community members on Wednesday. The Fall Fest Pie Walk, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will feature...
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA

Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multiple families displaced after fire in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Multiple families are displace after a large fire in Jeannette Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called around 2:04 p.m. The call came about five minutes after the Jeannette Fire Department had received a call for a fire in an abandoned building about two blocks away. "The...
JEANNETTE, PA

