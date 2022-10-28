WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A family continues to grieve two children killed in a house fire in Wilkinsburg over the weekend. A memorial was set up on the front steps of the family's home. People have left behind flowers, stuffed animals and candles to remember 6-year-old Brecc Loveings and 7-year-old Novad Loveings. "Novad's favorite subject was gym, but he could always tell me what book he was reading and what math problems he was doing and school. Brecc's smile was massive," neighbor Kaylin Horgan said Monday. In a tight neighborhood like Shelbourne Avenue, Horgan quickly felt welcomed by the two children after...

