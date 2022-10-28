Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Related
Family and friends remember 2 siblings killed in Wilkinsburg fire
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A family continues to grieve two children killed in a house fire in Wilkinsburg over the weekend. A memorial was set up on the front steps of the family's home. People have left behind flowers, stuffed animals and candles to remember 6-year-old Brecc Loveings and 7-year-old Novad Loveings. "Novad's favorite subject was gym, but he could always tell me what book he was reading and what math problems he was doing and school. Brecc's smile was massive," neighbor Kaylin Horgan said Monday. In a tight neighborhood like Shelbourne Avenue, Horgan quickly felt welcomed by the two children after...
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
La Roche University Literary Society to host free poetry, book readings
The La Roche University Literary Society will host a free series of poetry and book readings beginning this month. The series aims to teach lessons of perseverance and tell the story of Black theater in Pittsburgh, the literary society said. The first event, dubbed “The World as We Know It...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh
In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Upcoming meetings, historical society talk and more around the Sewickley area
Leet Civil Service Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the township building, 194 Ambridge Ave. Leet Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the township building. Meeting agendas and more information about township activities can be found at leettownship.org. Historic review meeting. Sewickley’s...
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
wtae.com
Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Allan Francette of Big Al’s Unisex Hair can relate to John Fetterman’s struggle
Allan Francette, the “Big Al” of Big Al’s Unisex Hair at 2028 Monongahela Ave. in Swissvale, watched the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz with heightened interest. Though he’s had his differences with Fetterman over the years, he sympathized with him as the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022
The 2022-23 Gateway High School cheerleaders made a donation to the Susan G. Komen nonprofit, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts in order to make the biggest impact against the disease. The students raised $250 toward the cause through the sale of pink T-shirts, in recognition of Breast Cancer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
Beloved former Westmoreland Mall Santa to return for a pre-holiday visit
Santa Claus is coming to town. For four days this week, New Jersey resident Michael Collins — the man many have deemed to be the real Kris Kringle — will return to the Christmas Town store at Westmoreland Mall, where he is expected to meet with thousands of children to grant their Christmas wishes.
wtae.com
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pie tasting, 'pie'-ing faces at Latrobe's Fall Fest Pie Walk
With leaves falling and temperatures dropping, pie season is officially here. Latrobe’s final Shop Hop Night of 2022 will allow locals to sample pies and “pie” the faces of notable community members on Wednesday. The Fall Fest Pie Walk, which kicks off at 4 p.m., will feature...
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA
Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, crews responded to the scene for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Hermitage Street around 1:50 p.m. Our crew at the scene learned that the...
wtae.com
Multiple families displaced after fire in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Multiple families are displace after a large fire in Jeannette Monday afternoon. Emergency responders were called around 2:04 p.m. The call came about five minutes after the Jeannette Fire Department had received a call for a fire in an abandoned building about two blocks away. "The...
Comments / 1