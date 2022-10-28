ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Modern Free and Accepted Masons host free weekend activities

By Kelsey Miller
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Modern Free & Accepted Masons of the World, Inc. are celebrating 105 years of existence with free festivities.

Ann Porter, spokesperson for the Modern Free and Accepted Masons, joined WRBL’s Rex Castillo on News 3 Midday to discuss the activities.

A religious service will be held on Friday, October 28th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Trade and Convention Center located at 801 Front Ave.

A parade honoring first responders will be held in Downtown Columbus on Saturday, October 29th at 12 p.m. Line up will begin at 11 a.m. on 10th St. and 3rd Ave. A celebration will be held after the parade at the Modern Free Headquarters located on 627 5th Ave.

The Modern Free and Accepted Masons are a nonprofit, Christian-orientated organization that provides community service projects for those in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

