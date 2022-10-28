Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
foodanddine.com
Riot Cafe and The Limbo are no more
The headline news: Riot Cafe and The Limbo have closed. The closings came in stages. I believe the Courier Journal’s Dahlia Ghabour was the first to report The Limbo’s closing on October 28, via Twitter, but Riot Cafe’s demise was revealed only yesterday afternoon at WDRB-41. Riot...
leoweekly.com
10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (10/31)
Comstock Concert Hall (105 W. Brandeis Ave.) Join UofL’s “undead” student conductors for a free night of music by Danny Elfman, Edvard Grieg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Holst, John Williams and more. Highlands Taproom. Free | 9 p.m. The recurring Metal Monday series returns for an especially spooky...
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
leoweekly.com
Con Huevos Announces Fifth Location Will Open In 2023
Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine, announced this morning that its fifth location will open early next year (likely February) at 10639 Meeting Street in Norton Commons. It will replace a former location of Ramsi’s Cafe On The World. Con Huevos opened its...
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
WLKY.com
He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Shelbyville scouting film locations
There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
leoweekly.com
Local Philanthropist Brook Smith To Renovate And Expand Hadley Pottery
Local philanthropist and investor Brook Smith is now the owner of Hadley Pottery, one of Louisville’s most iconic ceramic shops. After 80 years in business, Hadley Pottery had announced its intent to close. Brook stepped in and purchased the pottery business from Hadley longtime employee Jerry Day and his son, Josh.
leoweekly.com
Actors Theatre Announces Winter/Spring 2023 Shows — And They’re All In-Person
Last week, Actors Theatre announced its three upcoming shows for the upcoming winter/spring season — and all three productions will be in-person. Created and performed by The Bengsons, directed by Anne Kauffman and Caitlin Sullivan. Victor Jory Theater. “Indie-folk duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson (The Keep Going Song, Where...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Public Defenders Take Employer To Court In Union Spat
Annie Zangari always wanted to be a public defender representing those who can’t afford counsel. It’s something she wants to spend her life doing. And it’s why, fresh from law school in 2018, she came to Louisville, a city she had no ties to, to take a job with the city’s public defender’s office.
quicksie983.com
The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing
The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | New Albany 'crypt keeper' turns political signs into musical graveyard
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greg McCurdy doesn't mind being called "the crypt keeper" of the Musicians Memorial Garden. In fact, he's proud of it. "This is an idea I've had for many, many years," he said. The "memorial garden" consists of more than 180 paper "headstones" in the New...
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
WKYT 27
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.




