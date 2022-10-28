ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

foodanddine.com

Riot Cafe and The Limbo are no more

The headline news: Riot Cafe and The Limbo have closed. The closings came in stages. I believe the Courier Journal’s Dahlia Ghabour was the first to report The Limbo’s closing on October 28, via Twitter, but Riot Cafe’s demise was revealed only yesterday afternoon at WDRB-41. Riot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (10/31)

Comstock Concert Hall (105 W. Brandeis Ave.) Join UofL’s “undead” student conductors for a free night of music by Danny Elfman, Edvard Grieg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Holst, John Williams and more. Highlands Taproom. Free | 9 p.m. The recurring Metal Monday series returns for an especially spooky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Con Huevos Announces Fifth Location Will Open In 2023

Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine, announced this morning that its fifth location will open early next year (likely February) at 10639 Meeting Street in Norton Commons. It will replace a former location of Ramsi’s Cafe On The World. Con Huevos opened its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville

New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

He's back: Actor Ethan Hawke seen in Shelbyville scouting film locations

There's been another Ethan Hawke sighting in the Louisville area. The actor/producer/director was in Shelbyville, Kentucky, last week scouting for film locations, according to Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. The 51-year-old has been in tons of films, like "Training Day," "Dead Poets Society," "Gattaca," "Before Sunrise" and many more. He...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Local Philanthropist Brook Smith To Renovate And Expand Hadley Pottery

Local philanthropist and investor Brook Smith is now the owner of Hadley Pottery, one of Louisville’s most iconic ceramic shops. After 80 years in business, Hadley Pottery had announced its intent to close. Brook stepped in and purchased the pottery business from Hadley longtime employee Jerry Day and his son, Josh.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Public Defenders Take Employer To Court In Union Spat

Annie Zangari always wanted to be a public defender representing those who can’t afford counsel. It’s something she wants to spend her life doing. And it’s why, fresh from law school in 2018, she came to Louisville, a city she had no ties to, to take a job with the city’s public defender’s office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

The Movie Palace in Elizabethtown is Closing

The movie palace in Elizabethtown is closing for good. They will close their doors for the last time this Sunday November the sixth, according to the theater. There are no further details currently. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:10 — 396.9KB)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)

Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining

I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
VERSAILLES, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE

