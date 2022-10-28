Read full article on original website
Man dead after fleeing scene of crash in Butler County
A man is dead after police say he drove away from the scene of a crash and sped through businesses parking lots and private property in Jackson Township, Butler County.
WFMJ.com
Airbags deployed after car crashes into utility pole in Youngstown
Crews responded to an accident were two cars were damaged on Jacobs Rd. in Youngstown. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. One vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the airbags in a were deployed during the crash. No major injuries have been reported at this time. Police are...
whbc.com
Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues
STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
Police identify man who died after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Officials were on scene for hours after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
Crash on I-680 backs up traffic
Traffic is backed up for an accident on I-680 Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby mother is devastated beyond words after losing her son in a horrific crash and fire on Saturday. 22-year-old Jayden Dietrich died on Saturday after the landscaping truck he was riding in with a coworker hit a pole and slammed into a house on Vine Street. The house caught fire just before 11 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
Dump truck crashes into house in Willoughby; passenger in vehicle killed
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — One person is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Willoughby house Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at approximately 10:52 a.m. at a residence on...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured in Cooking Incident in New Sewickley Township
(New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pa.) New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ron Leindecker reported that police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the township Sunday night. Upon arrival, Chief Leindecker said a male was cooking hard boiled eggs when he fell, the water boiled down burning the eggs., causing smoke damage to the home.
Youngstown police: Man in stable condition after stabbing
Police said a man who was stabbed early Monday on the South Side is in stable condition.
cleveland19.com
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
2 Canton police officers to get Lifesaver Award for bringing woman back to life
CANTON, Ohio — Two Canton police officers will soon be recognized as heroes by their department. In a news release, Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute would receive the Lifesaving Award for their "outstanding performance in regards to a recent medical emergency." That...
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized from crash at Tippy and 224
The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating an accident at a busy Boardman intersection that injured two drivers. An ambulance was dispatched to a crash at Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The front of one of the cars involved was damaged. Troopers say two drivers were...
cleveland19.com
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
Bond continued for Warren man accused of attacking paramedic
Billy Jarrett, 58, pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of assault Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
31-year-old woman and 5-year-old son die in apartment fire in Euclid
According to the Euclid Fire Department, a fire at the Aljer Manor Apartments on Euclid Avenue claimed the lives of a 31-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son.
MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning
CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
Suspect in custody after attack in Garrettsville leaves 2 in critical condition
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — An individual is in custody after an attack in Garrettsville left two people in critical condition. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Village of Garrettsville Police Department, the incident...
Police: Drunk man found with drugs, gun in car
Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.
