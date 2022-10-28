ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Airbags deployed after car crashes into utility pole in Youngstown

Crews responded to an accident were two cars were damaged on Jacobs Rd. in Youngstown. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. One vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the airbags in a were deployed during the crash. No major injuries have been reported at this time. Police are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues

STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute. Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. One lane of traffic...
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Man Injured in Cooking Incident in New Sewickley Township

(New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, Pa.) New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ron Leindecker reported that police and firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the township Sunday night. Upon arrival, Chief Leindecker said a male was cooking hard boiled eggs when he fell, the water boiled down burning the eggs., causing smoke damage to the home.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
EUCLID, OH
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized from crash at Tippy and 224

The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating an accident at a busy Boardman intersection that injured two drivers. An ambulance was dispatched to a crash at Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The front of one of the cars involved was damaged. Troopers say two drivers were...
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
CANTON, OH
WKYC

MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy