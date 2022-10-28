Read full article on original website
wktn.com
OSHP Public Survey Underway
Columbus – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency. The 2022 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to...
wktn.com
HCSO Receives Grant from Ohio Traffic Safety Office
The Ohio Department of Public Safety, Traffic Safety Office has awarded over $22 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities. Almost 180 grants were awarded to 140 local agencies in 68 counties to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety...
wktn.com
Ohio Tax Credit Authority Approves Assistance for Projects
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved assistance for three projects set to create over 3,100 new jobs and retain over 8,200 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the TCA reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to...
wktn.com
Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
wktn.com
Marion Man Killed in Marion County Crash
A crash in Marion County this past Saturday night claimed the life a Marion man. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174. 36 year old Ryan M. Cox failed...
wktn.com
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
wktn.com
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
wktn.com
Early In Person Voting Enters Final Week
In-person absentee early voting hours for the November 8 election is into the final week. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., today through this Friday November 4. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6. 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7,...
wktn.com
Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled
A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
wktn.com
Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away
The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
