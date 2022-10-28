Read full article on original website
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
mountdorabuzz.com
NOVEMBER EDITION: News & events for Mount Dora, Tavares & Eustis
Thanksgiving is November 24 and the weekend following the holiday is when local cities will turn on their twinkling lights. Light Up Eustis will be November 25 followed by Light Up Mount Dora on November 26. This year Mount Dora brings a new twist to its annual event. Learn more.
WCJB
Micanopy holds 47th annual Fall Festival
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people flooded the streets of tiny Micanopy this weekend for the 47th annual Fall Festival. The event celebrates the historic town of Micanopy, as well as the season of fall. Guests were treated to music, arts and crafts, dance and lots of great food...
Tribute To Veterans Concert: The Alter Eagles
Bring your friends, family and dancin’ shoes for this one night only Community Event and be ready to sing along!. For over a decade, The Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 2000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today, Alter Eagles is comprised of 6 versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show. Whether it’s an outdoor show with 20,000 singing fans or an intimate venue with 100 “Friends of the Band”, Alter Eagles make every performance exciting and memorable. And now, they’re coming to Ocala to help pay tribute to Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States.
ocala-news.com
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Monkey Island ‘preserving part of Old Homosassa culture’
Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River. Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.
Belleview posts impressive shutout win over Tavares on senior night
It was a special night at the Strike Zone at Brent Hall Field as the Belleview Rattlers hosted the Tavares Bulldogs, a district foe, on senior night. The Rattlers struck early and often as senior quarterback/safety Ernest Flythe returned an interception for a touchdown to put Belleview up 7-0. Less then three minutes later, senior running back Eric McLaughlin scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.
Villages Daily Sun
Downtown Wildwood revitalization project moves forward
Wildwood residents may soon be able to drive downtown, find easy parking in a new garage on the west side of U.S. Highway 301 and take a short stroll to The Railyard where they can enjoy an evening with dinner and live music. That is the vision presented Monday during...
villages-news.com
Hudson Lee Cross
Hudson Lee Cross, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of the late Margaret Cross who preceded him on February 19, 2003. Lee was born in Plant City, Florida, a son of the late Vernon and Ruth...
villages-news.com
Car club teams with Dairy Queen to boost Kids, Cops & Christmas program
The Villages Classic Car Club teamed up this past weekend with the Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford to hold a car show to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program. The car club is one of The Villages clubs which has strongly supported this program which...
villages-news.com
James Keith
James “Jim” Keith passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida on October 10, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. He was 80. Born in Akron in 1942, he attended grade school at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s and graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School before earning a B.S. in Business Administration in 1965 from the University of Akron, where he was a member of the Lone Star (Pi Kappa Epsilon) fraternity and President of the Inter-Fraternity Council.
villages-news.com
David Anthony Siedlecki
David Anthony Siedlecki, 44, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born November 2, 1977 in Chicago, IL to William Russell Siedlecki, I and Anita Rose Greenwell. David played saxophone in Highschool and upon graduation immediately joined the USMC. David served his country in the USMC...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play
State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
villages-news.com
Phyllis K. Mathews
Phyllis K. (Pierce) Mathews of The Villages, Florida passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior, October 28, 2022. She was 80 years old. Born at home, in New Kensington, PA., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Aftanas) Pierce. She was a Christian and of the Presbyterian faith. A strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with family were the two things most important to her in life.
wmfe.org
Wildwood takes ‘a great first step’ toward transforming its downtown
Wildwood took a big step Monday toward transforming its downtown, with approvals for a parking garage and a commercial building with shops, restaurants and outdoor spaces. The development is called The Railyard, a nod to Wildwood’s railroad heritage. It will use city property near City Hall along the west side of Main Street, which is U.S. 301.
villages-news.com
Maureen A. Love
In memory of Maureen A. Love, of Oxford, Florida. She passed away October 25, 2022, age 79, with her devoted husband Paul H. Love by her side. She was born September 29, 1943 in Camillus, New York to Lawrence A. Halloran and Dorothy M. Halloran. Maureen has two older sisters,...
sumtercountyfl.gov
Sumter County Assists City of Webster Resident
The Sumter County Board of Commissioners used funds available from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) to construct a new two-bedroom, one-bath replacement home for Wayne Raulerson. Leah Linzey, Raulerson’s sister, stated Wayne is “very appreciative of what was done for him and he’s able to get around pretty well...
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
Man becomes Florida’s newest millionaire after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket
A Seminole County man is Florida's newest millionaire.
