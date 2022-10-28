Bring your friends, family and dancin’ shoes for this one night only Community Event and be ready to sing along!. For over a decade, The Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 2000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today, Alter Eagles is comprised of 6 versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show. Whether it’s an outdoor show with 20,000 singing fans or an intimate venue with 100 “Friends of the Band”, Alter Eagles make every performance exciting and memorable. And now, they’re coming to Ocala to help pay tribute to Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO