ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Man shot near Walmart in Harvey

There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
HARVEY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Video: Woman carjacked on Westbank

New Orleans Police have release video of an Algiers carjacking. “The incident occurred on October 25, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., in the rear parking lot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.”
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
WWL-AMFM

Late night shooting in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
MARRERO, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy