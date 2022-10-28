Read full article on original website
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy ‘in Full Uniform’ Allegedly Raped Woman in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Followed Her from Work Days Later
A 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store parking lot last week then followed her from her place of employment in the following days. Steven Victor Abreu of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody on...
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
Gentilly shooting lands woman in hospital
An NOPD spokesperson says the woman shot once in the body. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The investigation continues.
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
Terrebonne Parish High School students arrested after racist video circulates on social media
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish School District and the Houma Police Department are investigating a racist video posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. Houma police say a review of the video revealed some students from Terrebonne High School made racist comments about several African American students. Police said,...
New details after cops kill suspect in Hammond, man had explosive components
Louisiana State Police today released more information surrounding what happened when sheriff’s deputies and Hammond Police shot a man dead Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish.
Second woman seen shooting gun from car on highway arrested
NOPD officials say Erica Nettles surrendered to NOPD Second District officers in connection with the investigation of an illegal discharge of a firearm incident.
NOPD working two shootings in New Orleans East
Those two shootings happened late Monday afternoon and occurred about a mile away from each other. Both victims went to area hospitals in private cars.
Woman dies in late night Harvey shooting
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting that ultimately took the life of a woman. Investigators determined the shooting took place in Harvey around 11pm last night.
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
NOPD wants to talk to this driver and find this car
NOPD needs your help locating a person of interest for questioning, as well as a vehicle of interest, in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022.
Man shot near Walmart in Harvey
There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
Video: Woman carjacked on Westbank
New Orleans Police have release video of an Algiers carjacking. “The incident occurred on October 25, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., in the rear parking lot in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard.”
Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash
Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
Alleged student sexual assault at Homewood-Flossmoor High School under investigation
The school superintendent and the principal are asking parents to call police if they or their child has any information about what happened.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
