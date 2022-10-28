ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to Sarah on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? She Made an Abrupt Exit

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 10. Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been full of surprises, from the Love Island Casa Amor twist all the way to self-eliminations. And as Episode 10 kicks off with the cocktail party, no one knows who will have the roses… and the power. But when host Jesse Palmer makes his iconic entrance, he explains that Sarah Hamrick had to abruptly leave due to a “family emergency.”
Is Sandra Mae Frank Married? All About the 'New Amsterdam' Star

If you've been checking out NBC'S New Amsterdam this season, odds are that you're familiar with Sandra Mae Frank. The actress, who has taken on the role of Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on the hit medical drama, has become a quick favorite and already proven that she can hold her own even against some seriously tough odds.
Is 'Family Reunion' Getting a Part 6? What to Know After the Latest Season on Netflix

The McKellan family has returned for another outing in Family Reunion. The series follows a family of six who moves to Columbus, Ga. to be closer to the rest of the family. It stars Tia Mowry as family matriarch Cocoa McKellan and Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle) as her husband Moz as they raise their five children. It also features Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) as Moz's mother, referred to as M'Dear.
The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is on TikTok — Here Are Their Handles

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is here and it's wild. During this installment, we meet couples Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey; Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez; Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia; Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. Some couples are clearly stronger than others and while I'm sure we've all made our predictions on which pairs work and which don't, only time will tell who leaves the show a Mr. and Mrs.
Bartise's Sister on 'Love Is Blind' Isn't Exactly a Fan Favorite

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It's no secret that plenty of Love Is Blind fans are rallying against Bartise Bowden for his treatment of fiancé Nancy Rodriguez in Season 3. And part of the uncomfortable scenes between Bartise and Nancy now involve his family, who may not see Nancy as the best fit for him. Namely, Bartise's sister, Amalia Bowden.
The Guardian

Bournville by Jonathan Coe review – hugely impressive state-of-the-nation tale

Bournville, we learn from Jonathan Coe’s notes at the end of the novel, is the fourth in a planned quintet he’s writing under the general title of Unrest. This book also overlaps with the trilogy that began with The Rotters’ Club and continued with The Closed Circle and the Costa award-winning Middle England. All these interweaving plotlines, all the reappearing names, events and, above all, places give the impression of an author whose work is driven by an almost obsessive need to take new perspectives on the past (and its role in shaping the present), to rehearse and re-rehearse foundation myths both personal and national.
'Jolly Good Christmas' on Hallmark Promises a London Good Time

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – for Hallmark lovers at least! Jolly Good Christmas starring Will Kemp as David and Reshma Shetty as Anji premieres Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. EST in part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” – and the romantic special takes us through some of London’s most delightful landmarks. Let’s take a look at all of the Jolly Good Christmas filming locations!
BBC

Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs

Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter. The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres. "It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times,"...
