Steakhouse at The Broadmoor reveals new menu items

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — La Taverne at The Broadmoor is debuting new items on the menu. Chef Mario Vigue stopped by FOX21 Morning News to show off a couple of the new dishes, including a Braised Angus Beef Short Rib and Grilled Octopus in Romesco Sauce.

Led by Chef Vigue, who recently participated in a competition hosted by the Hispanic Restaurant Association , each dish at La Taverne, will bring happiness to every bite. If you’re interested in stopping by La Taverne, it specializes in steak and seafood and is located in the lobby of Broadmoor Main.

If surf and turf isn’t your thing, The Broadmoor is also home to six other dynamic restaurants , along with several cafes and lounges for a quick bite or drink.

Plus, the holidays are just around the corner so why not celebrate with The Broadmoor. The Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show returns this year on Dec. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 26.

If you’d like more information on accommodations and entertainment for the holiday package, check out The Broadmoor’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.