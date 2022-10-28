Read full article on original website
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Woman marries the man who ditched her for his wife on their first blind date
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Imagine that one of your friends set you up for a blind date after years of you struggling to date and find someone to love. You would probably be so nervous, and yet so hopefully excited for something new to begin. Imagine having a lovely dinner with an even lovelier man, and then then imagine him getting a phone call that changes everything.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Woman says she is dating so many men she has a spreadsheet
A TikToker went viral after sharing how she keeps track of dating so many men. Look, the dating game can be hard to navigate, but Emily has it sussed out - all you need is an Excel. Right, we're going to start by saying that we can't stand Excel; like,...
Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed
A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
When I fell for my wife, I kept our relationship a secret. Now I'm making up for lost time.
The author shares how when she fell in love with a woman, her now wife, she kept the relationship secret, fearing what others might say.
My mom pressured me to get my wedding cake made by her friend – people are horrified by the resulting ‘monstrosity’
A Reddit user has shared the awkward position she was put in after her mother's friend offered to make her wedding cake, and the result was less than ideal. The woman shared a photo of the potential wedding cake - and Reddit users were left in shock by the image.
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate
Woman Looking At CellphonePexels - Arina Krasnikova. This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.
Ex-girlfriend sparks a heated debate after putting her $23,000 Tiffany engagement ring up for sale on Facebook after a breakup
An Australian woman has listed her $23,600 Tiffany engagement ring for sale on Facebook marketplace after her relationship ended - sparking a lively discussion. The seller listed the one-carat diamond ring for $18,500, more than $5,000 less than what it was bought for, in a post to buy-sell Facebook community High End.
Marriage crumbles when wife admits to husband she can't stand her step-children or love them as her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. An old friend of mine, Teri, had three daughters of her own when she divorced her husband after he cheated on her. She left him, of course, and ended up in the position of being a single mom with her kids for a while.
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate
What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.
‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’
It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
