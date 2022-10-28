ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Duncan

Woman marries the man who ditched her for his wife on their first blind date

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Imagine that one of your friends set you up for a blind date after years of you struggling to date and find someone to love. You would probably be so nervous, and yet so hopefully excited for something new to begin. Imagine having a lovely dinner with an even lovelier man, and then then imagine him getting a phone call that changes everything.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Tyla

Woman says she is dating so many men she has a spreadsheet

A TikToker went viral after sharing how she keeps track of dating so many men. Look, the dating game can be hard to navigate, but Emily has it sussed out - all you need is an Excel. Right, we're going to start by saying that we can't stand Excel; like,...
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate

Woman Looking At CellphonePexels - Arina Krasnikova. This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ingram Atkinson

Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate

What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
