ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjlPu_0iqTy2LP00
Photo: Getty Images

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently teased a potential musical collaboration with Mariah Carey .

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Brown explained how her unlikely friendship with the Grammy winner was born. Apparently Carey's children, 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe , are fans of Brown's character Eleven on her hit television show. After meeting them, Brown developed a sweet bond with the children, who Carey shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon .

" I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together ," Brown said, adding that the two even sang in Carey's state-of-the-art studio. When Fallon asked if fans could expect a collaboration, Brown responded, "Potentially, I don’t know," while calling Carey "the most talented singer ever."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown spoke about how close her and Carey have become. "We texted today. Yeah, she called me today," the 18-year-old actress said . “The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels."

She added, "I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," she added.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos

Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
The Independent

Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours

Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Responds To Taylor Swift Shout Out On “Midnights”: Watch

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, arrived yesterday, and Swift’s army of fans have already seemingly dissected every second of the project. As with any release as big as Midnights, many of Swift’s peers have shared their thoughts on the new album, including R&B legend Janet Jackson. Swift...
Billboard

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
POPSUGAR

From JoJo Siwa to Millie Bobby Brown, See How Stars Are Getting In on the Halloween Fun

It's officially spooky season, and stars are wasting no time dressing up for the holiday. Even though we still have a few more days until Halloween, Hailey Bieber recently gave us a glimpse at pal Kylie Jenner's witchy costume, which appears to be from an upcoming episode of her "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube series. Megan Thee Stallion was also one of the first to get in the spirit, kicking off the month by popping a jack-o'-lantern on her head for a fun at-home photo shoot. But they aren't the only celebrities getting in on the Halloween fun — keep reading to see how more stars, including Dua Lipa, JoJo Siwa, Millie Bobby Brown, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Kurt Russell, and Goldie Hawn are dressing up this year. Perhaps they'll even inspire your costume!
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy