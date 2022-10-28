ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TikTok is suddenly obsessed with finding out 'what killed Barney the dinosaur?'

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

"What killed Barney the Dinosaur?" seems to be the question TikTokers are obsessed with at the moment.

A recent trend has emerged on TikTok where people film themselves before and after looking up the question "what killed Barney?" on Google.

Before searching the question, the person will appear happy and curious. But after, their face drops into horror.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A quick search will reveal keywords in an article by The Independent that reads, "In November 1997, Barney the Dinosaur was stabbed to death by the New York City Police Department."

The violent description of a beloved children's icon dying is immediately attention-grabbing but as the story goes on the readers learn that it was an inflatable balloon version of Barney who suffered a dramatic death.

The trend began sometime this week after one TikToker who goes by talialopes_ went viral.

@talialopes_

uhhh 😀 #fyp

In 1997 during a particularly windy Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a Barney the Dinosaur balloon was taken by a massive gust of wind and ripped open when it hit a lamp post.

To subdue the ballon and prevent it from hitting people in the crowds, NYPD officers cut it down and open with knives.

But since Google only picks up certain keywords, the answer seems to be a misleading, tragic, event.

@jm_spammss

Soo confused wit this trend but… #barney #dead #kil #deadbarney #everythingdead #fyp #confused #anyways #idontknowwhytheresresomanyhashtags

Although the real Barney wasn't stabbed brutally by the NYPD, he did receive death threats and hate from people.

A new documentary on Peacock called I Love You, You Hate Me , explores the backlash the iconic children's TV show character got and why it happened.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Shopper left shocked after discovering the real purpose for a section of a trolley

When out doing the weekly food shop, it can be difficult to pile up the groceries without getting fragile products squashed - and while it may be accepted as just one of those things, one mum has spotted a helpful trolley feature.Gemma Bird, (@moneymumofficial) shares money tips on her TikTok and Instagram but has recently revealed a way to stop the squishing of our shopping by stacking the precious items in a particular section of the shopping trolley."Did you know what they were for?" she wrote in the video, as the camera pointed to the trolley and lifted up the...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Page Six

Diana Jenkins identifies cyberbully who attacked Garcelle Beauvais’ son

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has identified a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ 15-year-old son, Jax, a source tells Page Six. After reviewing data obtained under subpoena from Meta, Jenkins’ legal team is cracking down on a Northern California resident whose IP address and phone number were linked to Instagram account @queenofthetea_. “Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved,” a source close to Jenkins tells Page Six exclusively. “She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Indy100

Dad claims Alexa told him to ‘punch his kids in the throat’ when he asked how to stop them laughing

A dad has claimed his new Amazon Alexa told him to "punch his kids in the throat" after innocently asking how to "stop them laughing." Pub landlord, Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted the video of the brutal response after buying the new smart speaker for his home. He explained how he had stumbled across a Reddit post asking for questions to ask the Amazon speaker. In the viral clip, he said: "Alexa, how do you stop kids from laughing?"The device responds with: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat."If they are writhing in...
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Complex

Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Has Passed Away, Police Question Staff

Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has passed away, having drowned on Monday, October 31, according to a Nigerian police spokesman. Local police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning in relation to the incident, which is said to have happened in the swimming pool at the home of the Afrobeats star and his fiancée, chef and influencer Chioma Rowland. It was just last month, during a trip to London, that the couple officially announced their plans to marry next year. Davido, real name David Adedeji, and his partner were reportedly not at home when the incident happened.
Indy100

Delivery driver goes rogue and appears to eat customer's order

A man on Twitter revealed how his Deliveroo driver seemingly went rogue and appeared to eat his order.On Friday (28 October), the man, who is a creative director and podcaster took to his platform to speak about the alleged incident.In one tweet, he shared what appeared to be a text message exchange he had with the driver."What happened?" he seemingly messaged the driver.The driver responded: "This food is very testy. I eat this. You can report the deliveroo company.""You're an awful man," the original poster responded, seemingly disgruntled.The driver added: "I don't care." ...
Indy100

Man enters bar in full Nazi costume and it goes as well as you'd expect

There are tasteless Halloween costumes and then there are just downright offensive ones, and no one should have to put up with the latter.One man learnt this the hard way when he decided to rock up to a New York bar dressed in full Nazi uniform.The unknown individual was caught on camera approaching the bar with a swastika on his arm and a wide grin on his face.No one else was smiling, however, as patrons at the Fanelli Cafe swiftly made clear what they thought of his outfit.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“What is wrong with you?,” one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Taylor Swift sparks new 'mastermind' trend on TikTok

For the blissfully unaware – or for those living under a rock – Taylor Swift dropped her hotly anticipated Midnights album this week. And people love it. Her new songs have spawned a string of trends on TIkTok, with one song taking over the feeds of millions of users. 'Mastermind', in particular, touched a number of TikTokers who have related back to their own "boyfriend acquisitions". One TikTok user claimed she messaged her boyfriend with "20 book" recommendations after he asked on Instagram. She stalked his Instagram and sent him his so-called "favourites" to impress him – despite not having...
Indy100

Study finds that watching horror movies is actually good for you

If you love horror movies than we have some really good new for you. A study conducted by the University of Westminster, first published by The Telegraph in 2012, revealed that intense horror films can see a viewer burn up to 113 calories.That's basically the equivalent of a 30-minute walk. However you're not outside enjoying the benefits of fresh air or exercise, but rather having your socks scared off by Freddy or Jason.The study, originally commissioned by former DVD rental service Lovefilm, saw scientists measure heart rate, oxygen and carbon dioxide output whilst someone was watching a horror movie.Sign up...
Indy100

What is Mischief Night? The holiday that exists solely in Liverpool and New Jersey

Under the cool darkness of night, teenagers emerge from homes the night before Halloween dressed in all-black and armed with spray paint, toilet paper, and sometimes eggs.In hushed giggles, they go around playing pranks on neighbors, TPing the trees in their lawn, throwing eggs at houses or cars, and spray-painting profanities on the asphalt. All while dodging the police and adults. For most people, this may sound like a weird one-time decision with ill intent. But for people who have grown up in parts of the US like New Jersey or Michigan and parts of the UK like Liverpool, they...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Indy100

Leslie Jordan's hilarious final texts have been revealed

After the late comedian Leslie Jordan, 67, died in a car accident, fellow actor Max Greenfield revealed the star’s hilarious final text messages.Last week, Jordan arrived at Greenfield’s This Book Is Not a Present book signing on 22 October but was unfortunately turned away because the event was sold out. Speaking to E! News, Greenfield said: “He texted me, and he was like, ‘I tried to get in. I saw that you was so famous they wouldn’t let me in. And they turned my little ass away.”Throwing in some joking shade at Greenfield, Jordan continued: “But congratulations. I couldn’t stay....
Indy100

Woman fails to 'pivot' while moving sofa - gets stuck under it for three hours

We've all seen the classic Friends episode where the gang has to move a sofa through a tight stairway leading to Ross yelling the iconic line 'pivot' over and over again. Well, one woman from the US state of Ohio failed to follow Ross's advice and managed to end up trapped underneath if for three hours.53-year-old Melissa was moving the large piece of furniture into the basement of her house with her husband 55 but it soon became stuck.Daughter Claire, 23, found her mum trapped on the wrong side of the sofa and tried to help - before she gave...
COLUMBUS, OH
Indy100

Image of suspect in a robbery compared to James Corden

James Corden has had quite a few weeks after being banned and then unbanned from New York's Balthazar restaurant. He was then mocked all over social media and issued a very awkward apology on The Late,Late Show.The last thing he probably wanted was to see a picture of himself wanted by the police. Well, that's not quite what has happened but you'd be forgiven for thinking that's what had occurred judging by an e-fit issued by the Northamptonshire Police for a suspected robber.Northamptonshire Police released the image of the man with jowls and quiffed hair in connection with a house...
NEW YORK STATE
Indy100

Jake Paul breaks silence on gun crime after shooting of Migos' Takeoff

After the death of rapper Takeoff - one-third popular group the Migos - Jake Paul, is urging the youth to step away from guns.Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, rose to prominence in 2013 with members Quavo and Offset after their song "Versace."He was shot on Tuesday (1 November) following a fight in a Houston bowling alley.Once police arrived at the scene, Takeoff was pronounced dead, and two other people were injured.With the unfortunate news, Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer who recently won against UFC champion Anderson Silva, took to his Twitter on Tuesday to express his feelings surrounding...
Indy100

N-word usage on Twitter spiked 500% in hours after Elon Musk bought social network

The usage of the n-word, a racist slur against Black people, spiked 500 per cent in the first few hours of Elon Musk's Twitter purchase.Now, it's increasing the fears that the tech billionaire's pledge of unrestricted free speech could perpetuate a new wave of internet hate.On Friday (28 October), Musk tweeted that he would make "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" until there is a new "moderation council." He said that the council would have "widely diverse viewpoints." Still, he offered no other information about who would be on it, how the members would be chosen, the authority it...
Indy100

Viral chef raises over 3k to start London's first TikTok restaurant

https://www.youtube.com/embed/l6UiDgiOLng?rel=0What would be your dream if a stranger on the street came up to you and decided to help you achieve it?Well, that's exactly what happened to Davide Del Piano when he was walking across a busy Westminster Bridge one sunny afternoon and was approached by a random man.That man just so happened to be Simon Squibb (@simonsquibb) - a viral TikTok creator and entrepreneur who helps people build a business from scratch by utilising the power of his platform for good.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis particular chance encounter has since gone viral on TikTok with over...
Indy100

Elon Musk gets called out by Stephen King over blue tick Twitter charges

It’s been reported that Elon Musk is looking to charge verified Twitter users following his $44 billion (£38 billion) takeover.Nothing has been confirmed as yet, but it looks like Musk is already trying to haggle the cost of keeping the blue ticks following criticism from author Stephen King.On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter to disclose that the "whole verification process is being revamped”. He did not but did not clarify how or when, but it now looks like he’s already willing to haggle with users.Resistant users have since turned to the platform to voice their disapproval, and horror writer King...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy