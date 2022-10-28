ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

World Reacts To Death Of Music Legend Jerry Lee Lewis

By Sarah Tate
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0horXa_0iqTxlow00
Photo: Getty Images

As the world grieves the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis , who passed away Friday (October 28) at the age of 87, fans and colleagues remembered the music legend and how he touched their lives.

Known as the "Killer," Lewis died at his home south of Memphis, Tennessee, days after false reports of his death began to circulate. According to his representative Zach Farnum , the "Great Balls of Fire" singer died of "natural causes" as his seventh wife, Judith , stayed by his side, per CNN . Lewis reportedly "told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

Though he went on to become a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, with hits across genres from country and R&B to rock and roll, he had a rough start trying to launch his career in Nashville. He found more success when made it to Memphis, joining Johnny Cash , Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins to complete what is now known as the "Million Dollar Quartet." He was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame .

Keep reading to see some of the tributes to the late legend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
AOL Corp

What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage

Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
KENTUCKY STATE
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death

Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DoYouRemember?

A Deep Dive Into The Life Of ‘Andy Griffith’ Star Ron Howard, Plus His Net Worth, & More

Born into the billion-dollar movie industry, starting as a child actor and growing up to be a multi-award-winning director, Ron Howard hails from the city of Duncan, Oklahoma. His parents, Rance and Jean Speegle Howard, were famous in Hollywood and inspired him to follow suit. The 68-year-old came onto the movie scene in his childhood but eventually became determined to sit in the director’s chair and pursued his dreams until he succeeded.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
685
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy