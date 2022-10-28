ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Decatur police investigating double homicide

Decatur police this morning are investigating an apparent double homicide. A police spokesperson said officers are currently at a crime scene in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast. Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the address around 2 a.m. They arrived to find two...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought

A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Two found dead following reported burglary

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd. The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd. Calhoun basketball returns after more than 20 years. Updated: 12 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Moulton man arrested following multi-state...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public

Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 charged in Jackson County drug search

Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy