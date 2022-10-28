Read full article on original website
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
Decatur police investigating double homicide
Decatur police this morning are investigating an apparent double homicide. A police spokesperson said officers are currently at a crime scene in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast. Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the address around 2 a.m. They arrived to find two...
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
WAFF
Two found dead following reported burglary
A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd. The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd. Calhoun basketball returns after more than 20 years. Updated: 12 hours ago. WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting. Moulton man arrested following multi-state...
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged after brief chase leads to discovery of about 1 kilo of meth
A Decatur man is now facing a drug trafficking charge after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says agents found about 1 kilogram of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday. The sheriff's office said agents with its drug enforcement unit were investigating a case in the area of Moulton Street and...
Alabama man held on $1 million bond in murder of missing man
Marshall County authorities have charged an Albertville man with murder in connection with the death of a man who was reportedly missing for about a month. Sheriff Phil Sims today said Christopher Stracener was served with a warrant for the murder of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24. Stracener, 50,...
WAFF
Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother
LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged domestic dispute with his mother sent her to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested James Benson on Oct. 29 after they found his mother suffering from serious...
Birmingham man jailed after fatal shooting, carjacking and deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist in Fairfield all in just over 1 hour
A Birmingham man is behind bars after authorities say he shot a woman to death at a Fairfield hotel, carjacked a family at gunpoint and then possibly fatally struck a bicyclist. Cortney Dion Price, 38, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a murder charge. More charges are...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
WAAY-TV
Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak. The closure starts Monday and ends Wednesday. Operations are expected to resume Thursday. This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.
Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public
Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Valley Head teen
It's been over a month since 19-year-old MaKenna Joy Purvis went missing. Sunday evening, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil.
1 man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday night.
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Etowah County
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
wbrc.com
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Road about 1:15 p.m. Sims said the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Jackson County drug search
Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
