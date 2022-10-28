Read full article on original website
Related
Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Best Tip For A Cozy Feeling Kitchen
The kitchen is where people gather together, so having a cozy and welcoming space is a must. Here's Mina Starsiak Hawk's best tip to create a cozy kitchen.
15 Savvy Modern Loft Bed Ideas To Double Your Floor Space
Loft beds open up a lot of floor space, allowing you to put a dresser, desk, couch, or other storage under the bed. Here are some ideas for you to try.
5 Kitchen Trends You Should Ditch In Your Home
Designer trends certainly come and go over time, and you might find yourself wondering exactly what is coming in and what is going out. Here's the scoop!
Designer Lauren Makk's Savvy Tricks For Combining Modern And Rustic Styles In Your Kitchen
Do you want a chic modern design with the character of something more rustic? Try combining the styles. Here are Lauren Makk's tips for a rustic-modern kitchen.
How To Decorate Your Home Like The Addams Family
Dark, gothic, and grotesque are just a few words that describe the Addams family's home décor. Here's how to channel the family's spooky style in your own home.
What Type Of Kitchen Flooring Do Nearly 40% Of People Prefer? Exclusive Survey
The flooring you choose for your kitchen needs to be both durable and beautiful. Here is what type of kitchen flooring House Digest readers prefer.
Does Home Depot Responsibly Source Their Lumber?
Home improvement stores are easy targets for sourcing lumber unethically. Thankfully, Home Depot makes environmental stewardship a hallmark of its operations.
Follow HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Tips To Make The Most Of Seating Space In Your Home
Having ample seating space is essential, especially if you love to entertain. Here are Breegan Jane's tips for making the most of your home's seating.
This Household Staple May The Be The Secret To A Squeaky Clean Kitchen
No one likes cleaning the kitchen, but it accumulates a lot of dirt and bacteria. You should add this household staple to your cleaning arsenal.
Should You Paint Or Stain Your Kitchen Cabinets?
Would you rather showcase the natural wood texture of your cabinets or opt for a trendy paint shade to add a surprising pop of color to your kitchen?
When You Can Find The Best Holiday Decor Clearance Sales At Home Depot
After major holidays, stores like Home Depot are dying to get rid of excess seasonal inventory. Here's when you can find the best holiday decor clearance sales.
Why You Should Be Using A Hybrid Mattress On Your Bed
You may be thinking your only mattress options are either memory foam or innerspring. It's time to learn about the lesser known middle ground hybrid.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Ceiling Fans?
There are many design options available when it comes to ceiling fans. But, Which has the better deal: Home Depot or Lowe's?
How To Easily Paint Behind A Radiator Without Removing It
Painting is a complex skill to master, especially when working in hard-to-reach places. Here's how to easily paint behind a radiator without removing it.
15 Rustic Bedrooms That You'll Want To Snuggle Up In
Rustic is a very generalized home design term, but it's also a specific style of décor inspired by 19th-century pioneers. Here are 15 rustic bedrooms ideas.
Follow HGTV Host Breegan Jane's Tips For Selecting The Right Kitchen Appliances
Although many homeowners tend to obsess over the design of their kitchen, we would also like to stress the importance of functionality. It doesn't matter if you spend months designing your kitchen if, in the end, you aren't able to execute your daily activities. Your design choices shouldn't obstruct your cooking or storage needs, and instead, you should ensure there is a sense of harmony between style and functionality. According to Contractors From Hell, many homeowners sometimes forget to consider countertop space for prep work, as well as the different appliances they'll need.
Are Burst Frozen Pipes Covered By Homeowners Insurance?
Burst pipes due to freezing temperatures are usually unexpected and devastating to a home. Are burst frozen pipes covered by your homeowner's insurance?
5 Creative Ways To Hide Your Wireless Router
The internet is an integral part of modern-day living, however many electronic items can be unsightly. Here are some creative ways to hide your wireless router.
5 Best Clothes Steamers You Need For Easy Wrinkle Removal
You no longer need bulky and old-fashioned tools to remove wrinkles from an outfit. Instead, consider these steamers for a wrinkle-free life.
25 Stylish Laundry Baskets You Need In Your Home
Having a dedicated collection and organization storage for your laundry is imperative in any household. Here are some stylish laundry baskets for your home.
House Digest
New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0