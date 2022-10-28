Although many homeowners tend to obsess over the design of their kitchen, we would also like to stress the importance of functionality. It doesn't matter if you spend months designing your kitchen if, in the end, you aren't able to execute your daily activities. Your design choices shouldn't obstruct your cooking or storage needs, and instead, you should ensure there is a sense of harmony between style and functionality. According to Contractors From Hell, many homeowners sometimes forget to consider countertop space for prep work, as well as the different appliances they'll need.

1 DAY AGO