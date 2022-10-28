ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce shows a breaking point for many working parents: Who cares for the kids, and who gets the career?

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0az8PX_0iqTxVeC00

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady just filed for divorce. We can learn a thing or two from their marriage.

After 13 years of marriage, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and NFL superstar Tom Brady announced their divorce on Friday. Both released joint statements on Instagram this morning replete with prayer hand emojis and requests for privacy and respect as they continue to co-parent their children.

Rumors of their impending divorce have been swirling for weeks, but it was unclear what caused the breakup. In early 2022, Brady, the most winning quarterback in NFL history, retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His retirement lasted just 40 days. In March he tweeted, “My place is still on the field and not in the stands,” and he decided to return to the team.

Perhaps Bündchen, who had been pushing for Brady to retire for years, had reached her limit.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” Bündchen said in an interview in Elle in September. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting [Tom] and his dreams.” Now, she’s ready to pursue her own ambitions, she said. While Bündchen announced in 2015 that she was retiring from modeling, in the Elle interview she noted that she still had a long list of things she wanted to accomplish. That’s harder to do when your husband spends all his time playing football.

This push-pull of whose career gets prioritized is probably familiar to many. You don’t have to be an A-lister married to another A-lister to understand how hard it is to juggle two full-time jobs and a full home life.

“Managing career goals and navigating childcare responsibilities is a challenge for any family. Ideally, in a relationship, you both support each other’s hopes and dreams while also contributing to running the family and connecting with your kids,” Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counselor (LPC) who shares relationship advice on TikTok with more than 2 million followers under the handle @therapyjeff, tells Fortune.

He adds that this balancing act between career and childcare requires regular check-ins about what feels fair to both individuals in the couple and constant adjustments after said discussions. Bündchen hinted at these types of talks, disclosing to Elle that “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” adding that she ultimately wants Brady to follow his joy.

In April 2020, Brady talked with Howard Stern about how he and Bündchen saw a marriage counselor to work through some of these issues. “[Gisele] didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house,” Brady said.

Navigating this distribution of responsibilities can be especially difficult in the case where one partner is very invested in their career. Brady’s training schedule has been covered widely—including his very specific routines such as a 9 p.m. bedtime and his need to sleep in a room where the thermostat is set to 65 degrees. This strict routine isn’t terribly surprising considering how much hard work it takes to reach GOAT status. “Is Tom a workaholic? I assume you’d have to be if you’re going to play at his level,” says Guenther. “Is that going to negatively affect his family and kids? 100%.”

If one person in a relationship is a workaholic it’s best to address it early on, says Guenther. “I recommend any couple, where one is a workaholic, seek relationship therapy as early as possible. The supporting partner could quickly develop resentment and contempt that needs to be processed and talked about if experienced,” he adds.

While sources quoted in People might say the couple split in part owing to struggles in dividing caretaking duties, we don’t know what happened behind the scenes, adds Michelle Tangeman, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and founder of Thriving Toddler. One thing is for sure, “couples that take the time to have honest and ongoing conversations about their work-life balance are more likely to experience less turmoil in the partnership,” she notes.

There’s responsibility on the part of workaholics to unpack their relationship to their career, to understand why they are so “wrapped up in success and accomplishment,” Guenther says. “They need to understand the emotional impact on their family as well as the possible consequences that will occur if they continue to prioritize work over everything else.”

In the case of Brady and Bündchen, Brady might have taken his goals just a bit too far. Professional football players don’t usually play for decades—Brady is in his 23rd season. “His long career that has kept him from attending weddings, funerals, and birthdays between the months of August and January is going to start taking a toll on any relationship,” Guenther says.

But Guenther also empathizes with Brady and the stress of slowing down and changing roles: “To go from top athlete in the world to regular old dad is quite the emotional adjustment.”

Ultimately, making a marriage work—especially when you have high-powered careers and young children—requires extra communication, Buccaneer or not.

“It takes commitment, communication, honesty, and continuous problem-solving between both individuals to maintain a healthy relationship when one partner spends an uneven amount of time at work,” Tangeman explains.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 8

Related
Fortune

Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
RadarOnline

Battle Over Brady! Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan's Drama Over NFL Legend EXPOSED As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, have come a long way in their relationship but not without some intense drama in the past, RadarOnline.com can confirm as rumors swirl that he and the Brazilian supermodel are headed for divorce. Moynahan and Brady have a complicated backstory — the two were romantically linked back in 2004 when both of their careers were soaring. She was starring in Sex & The City and he was bringing his A-game as quarterback for the New England Patriots.By December 2006, however, they called it quits, and he started dating Bündchen. Just...
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
People

Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama

The Blue Bloods actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that reads: “Not everything is meant to be mended” Bridget Moynahan is getting philosophical on Instagram.  On Saturday, the actress and model reposted a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships aren't meant to be fixed. "Not everything is meant to be mended," wrote Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories...
RadarOnline

Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady

It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
RadarOnline

$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On

Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Halloween Costume

Tom Brady announced on Monday that he would go trick-or-treating with his children. The very next morning, he unveiled his Halloween costume. Brady was dressed as the Grim Reaper for Halloween. Some fans believe it's a fitting costume considering he has been taking opponents' souls since 2001. Here's the caption...
Fortune

Fortune

235K+
Followers
10K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy