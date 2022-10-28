ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

World Reacts To Death Of Music Legend Jerry Lee Lewis

By Sarah Tate
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0horXa_0iqTxS0100
Photo: Getty Images

As the world grieves the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis , who passed away Friday (October 28) at the age of 87, fans and colleagues remembered the music legend and how he touched their lives.

Known as the "Killer," Lewis died at his home south of Memphis, Tennessee, days after false reports of his death began to circulate. According to his representative Zach Farnum , the "Great Balls of Fire" singer died of "natural causes" as his seventh wife, Judith , stayed by his side, per CNN . Lewis reportedly "told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

Though he went on to become a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, with hits across genres from country and R&B to rock and roll, he had a rough start trying to launch his career in Nashville. He found more success when made it to Memphis, joining Johnny Cash , Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins to complete what is now known as the "Million Dollar Quartet." He was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame .

Keep reading to see some of the tributes to the late legend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFBQ Q95

Jerry Lee Lewis, Legend Known As 'The Killer,' Dead At 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist long known by his nickname “the Killer,” has died. He was 87. The musical legend died on Friday (October 28), at his home in DeSoto County in Mississippi, south of Memphis, Tennessee. His death was prematurely reported by mistake on Wednesday (October 26), and TMZ quickly updated its report with an apology, in part: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”
MEMPHIS, TN
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
WFBQ Q95

Animal Hospital 'Starstruck' When Tony Iommi Arrived With Injured Dove

Tony Iommi might still be close friends with Ozzy Osbourne, but the two Black Sabbath cofounders have radically different histories when it comes to their treatment of birds. While Ozzy is infamous for biting the heads off several doves during a record label meeting in 1981, Iommi shocked the staff of a local animal hospital in Tewkesbury, United Kingdom, earlier this year when he and his wife Maria Sjoholm showed up for help with an injured dove.
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
5K+
Followers
433
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy