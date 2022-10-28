ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

World Reacts To Death Of Music Legend Jerry Lee Lewis

By Sarah Tate
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0horXa_0iqTwidU00
Photo: Getty Images

As the world grieves the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis , who passed away Friday (October 28) at the age of 87, fans and colleagues remembered the music legend and how he touched their lives.

Known as the "Killer," Lewis died at his home south of Memphis, Tennessee, days after false reports of his death began to circulate. According to his representative Zach Farnum , the "Great Balls of Fire" singer died of "natural causes" as his seventh wife, Judith , stayed by his side, per CNN . Lewis reportedly "told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

Though he went on to become a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist, with hits across genres from country and R&B to rock and roll, he had a rough start trying to launch his career in Nashville. He found more success when made it to Memphis, joining Johnny Cash , Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins to complete what is now known as the "Million Dollar Quartet." He was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame .

Keep reading to see some of the tributes to the late legend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87

Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
The Independent

Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage...
TENNESSEE STATE
Decider.com

A Sitdown With The Killer: Jerry Lee Lewis and the Chilly ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Press Junket

In 1989 Orion Pictures released Great Balls of Fire, an energetic if arguably over-Hollywoodized fictionalization of a fairly fraught episode in the life of the groundbreaking rock and country music artist Jerry Lee Lewis. Said episode being his marriage in 1958 to one Myra Lee Brown, who in addition to being a cousin, was a mere thirteen years of age at the time of the nuptials. Jerry Lee himself was 22. The source material for the movie was Myra’s own memoir (the first of two; in the second she paints a much less congenial picture of her alcoholic, abusive former husband).
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Whiskey Riff

Viral Cover Of “I Walk The Line” Has People Convinced This Kid Is The Ghost Of Johnny Cash

I’m not a believer in reincarnation, but there has to be some Johnny Cash blood in this kid’s body somewhere. Andrew Logan Hensley has been known to sing a Cash cover or two, and to say the kid sounds like and resembles him is a bit of an understatement. Late last year, we saw him post a clip of him covering The Man In Black’s 1956 hit, “I Walk The Line,” and it had us all believing in ghosts.
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
5K+
Followers
775
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy