Google gives Pixel Superfans 100 cold, hard reasons to recommend the phones to their friends
What's the only thing better than a shiny new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro smartphone? If you said “having someone else pay for it,” we like the cut of your jib. While these phones are both some solid values, andd have already seen some incredible deals, Google's latest promotion could score you one for absolutely free — so long as you convince enough of your friends to buy one.
What is Mastodon? The open-source social network explained
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has caused quite a stir on the social media platform. From the immediate firing of executives to a surge in hateful conduct, the drastic changes coming to the platform have led many to discuss leaving the platform for Mastodon. Mastodon shares some similarities with Twitter...
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Google Chrome 107: Everything new in the latest version
Google Chrome is probably the most ubiquitous browser out there, used by the majority of those of us who are online. New versions come out every four weeks, and as such, we’re already looking at the next incremental update in the form of Chrome 107, only a short while after Google introduced Chrome 106. Here is everything new in the latest version.
Google forgets the Pixel 7 now supports Android 13's QPR1 beta in latest survey
Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
Google Messages is testing E2E-encrypted group chats
Google promised it would add RCS-based end-to-end encryption (E2E) to group chats in its Messages app. This is a significant step up compared to MMS group messages, which are unencrypted by design. It would also bring the RCS standard up to speed with the Signal protocol, used by both WhatsApp and the Signal messenger itself. According to reports on Reddit, the company is now getting ready to launch this capability widely.
Elon Musk buys Twitter and fires leaders right away
After months of back and forth and a looming trial, Elon Musk has finally made good on the $44 billion deal he signed to buy Twitter. True to his nature as a self-presentation artist, the Tesla CEO was seen entering the Twitter headquarters with a sink on October 26. In a video of the action he tweeted, he captioned it with “let that sink in!” After this, one of his first actions as new owner was concerned with staff, with him firing Twitter executive Parag Agrawal and more leaders of the company.
Chrome will let you automatically snooze unused tabs to free up memory
Google’s ongoing efforts developing Chrome certainly don’t go unnoticed, considering it's the most popular web browser in the world by a landslide margin, across multiple platforms. Still, that doesn't mean it's perfect, and while the new Chrome 107 release includes improvements like support for HEVC hardware decoding in videos, and laying the groundwork for simplified login experiences down the road, long-standing issues like its infamous RAM hogging continue. Now there's finally some interesting progress towards doing something about that in development channels, with Chrome working on new tools for snoozing inactive tabs and freeing up system resources for other applications.
Google Home will let you share control with household routines
Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
Silicon Valley quake shows off Android Earthquake Alert System in action
Several countries prone to earthquakes have an effective national early warning system that lets their citizens take action seconds, perhaps even minutes before ground-level shaking begins. That's great for those countries, but most of the world — including most of the United States — does not have the systems in place to facilitate such advanced warnings. Google, though, has been working on spreading its Android Earthquake Alert System, which provides a literal surface-level warning to device owners in quake zones, across the world. Yesterday, the United States got to see it in action.
Google Chrome 108 Beta: Everything you can expect
Google Chrome’s incredibly fast release cycle continues with the latest beta, this time for version 108 of the browser. The release brings a few select changes that will make the browsing experience more predictable and better for everyone on mobile, but the developers are also preparing a small interface tweak for Android users.
Microsoft 365 for Home vs. Google Workspace Individual: Which is better for you?
Microsoft and Google both offer productivity software and services to help individuals and businesses breeze through meetings and store important files. Plus, you can create project proposals, presentations, and spreadsheets on desktop and Android phones. However, if you're not a business owner or entrepreneur looking to improve your productivity, one of their business plans might be overkill. So, thankfully, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace both offer plans tailored for a broader audience, perfect for anyone looking to up productivity without overdoing it. But which one is best for you? Let's find out.
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
Messaging yourself on WhatsApp could soon become much easier
Android users have plenty of convenient options when it comes to taking notes and saving links to visit later. You've got your pick of the best note-taking apps, or could just rely on something you already use every day, like Telegram or Slack — those messaging services let you save messages for later and message yourself, respectively. WhatsApp seems to be interested in playing a little catch-up, and is now testing out its own improvements to self-messaging.
Google finally fixes Play Services system updates on the Pixel 7 — but not that annoying Wallet bug
It should come as no surprise that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of our favorite Android phones available right now. They each build on the success of their predecessors in some key ways, offering improved designs, some new software tricks, and more. Their launch has also been significantly less bug-ridden, though that's not to say it's been without any flaws. Today, two lingering system updates are arriving to help alleviate some of the biggest headaches for Pixel 7 owners.
How to use Google Meet
Google Meet has become the go-to app for all kinds of video meetings, from group chats with friends to business conferences. And Google has made sure the app is available practically everywhere, from your personal Gmail account to the best tablets for hybrid work. For an everyday tool like Google Meet, it becomes necessary to have at least a working understanding of how to create and join calls instead of figuring it out minutes before a meeting.
The Pixel 7 now pairs with Pebble watches thanks to a major update
When we're talking about the best of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches these days, examples like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 come to mind. But if you've been into smart wear for a while, you'll be aware of Pebble, a promising startup crowdfunded its way to producing adorable, cult-favorite watches with e-paper displays, only to acquired by Fitbit, which has since been acquired by Google. Perhaps, owing to its fandom and where it's ended up, the official Pebble watch app is now getting a new lease on life with Google enabling 64-bit support for the app, thus making it compatible with the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships.
