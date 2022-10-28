Read full article on original website
Community calendar
• The YWCA Witty Knitters will host their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the YWCA in Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Annual Holiday Cabaret set for Nov. 20
PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their ninth annual Holiday Cabaret at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the grand ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza. Kicking off the holiday season this year will be performances by local talent, said a press release on the event. The performers include The Jacomet Family Singers, Sean Ford, Adam Jacomet and his daughter Audrey, Jason Townsend, Crystal Gebhart and Christina and Brad Zimmerman. These artists will be performing holiday favorites and timeless classics.
Learning about fire safety
Lt. Ryan Heitman, Houston, tells a story promoting fire safety to children that attend Head Start in Sidney on Monday, Oct. 31. The visit is part of Fire Prevention Month of October. Heitman is a firefighter at Sidney Fire Department. Lt. Chance Guisinger, Anna, demonstrates a heat sensor to a...
Out of the past
————— Three Sidney boys while trying to beat their way from Wapakoneta to Sidney on the evening passenger train yesterday, were put off between Wapakoneta and Botkins. ————— The Women’s Society of the Presbyterian Church elected officers at its annual meeting Saturday evening...
Dayton Area Mensa schedules qualification tests
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society Mensa, www.us.mensa.org, will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesdays, Nov. 9, Dec. 7, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. It’s across from the Community Golf Course. The test takes about two hours. Test takers should arrive and sign in 15-20 minutes before start time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started.
Uniting for Impact for community’s most critical needs
SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way partners with non-profit agencies to fight for critical human needs and to help them rebuild from adversity. To ensure the dollars invested in the United Way campaign are impacting the most critical human needs and to ensure accountability, each partner agency goes through the allocation process. During this process the UW board, company volunteers and community members are divided up into five teams to conduct agency reviews and submit their recommendations to the UW Board of Trustees for final approval.
LOCA tickets still available for ‘War Bonds’
NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts is announcing the second show of this season scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m., which is “War Bonds.”. Participants will be taking a sentimental journey through a war that redefined the world. This multi-media, living- history cabaret is interspersed with actual veteran’s letters and headline news of the period. Twenty-two period songs lift the mood and juxtapose the anguish of war.
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Austen Charles Craun, 27, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $205 fine. Kali N. Withrow, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with driving in marked...
Open burn fire spreads to nearby property
TIPP CITY — An open burn Sunday at a neighboring residence spread and caused a structure fire to a building. on the property at JL Wood Products on Ginghamsburg Road in Monroe Township in Tipp City. Extremely dry conditions caused the open burning of vegetation to spread. According to...
‘Eat more chikin’ not candy
Warren Hale, 8 months old, is really amazed by his first trick or treat Saturday at the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County’s trunk or treat event . As he watched the trick or treaters walk by him, he was ready to hand them candy from the candy bowl while encouraging them to “eat more chikin.” Warren is the son of Alex and Emily Hale, of Bellefontaine.
Interim basketball coaches named
RUSSIA — An interim varsity boys basketball coach has been hired for the 2022-23 school year. During a special meeting, the Russia Local School Board of Education hired Spencer Cordonnier as the interim coach at an annual salary of $6,537. Brad Francis was approved as an interim volunteer assistant varsity baskettball coach for the school year.
Trick or treat in Sidney
Emmilyn Green, 5, welcomes a treat from Linda Keller during trick or treat in Sidney Monday night. Emmilyn is the daughter of Bradley and Kaitlin Green, of Sidney.
Fifth-grade team finishes season 9-2
SIDNEY — The Sidney fifth-grade football team finished as runners-up in the Southwestern Buckeye Football League. The team lost in Sunday’s Super Bowl game to Tipp City. The Sidney team finished the season at 9-2. Head coach Ryan Cagle said he was proud of the team’s accomplishments. This is the first year there has been a fifth-grade team in Sidney.
Thankful for the friends made at the senior center
Holidays, holidays, holidays! I look forward to this time of year and spending time with family and friends. Any reason to get together with those I care about is fine with me. One such holiday is Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful day full of turkey, noodles, sweet potato casseroles, green beans, dressing, salad, deviled eggs and let us not forget the all-important pumpkin pie. I like mine with about half a tub of Cool Whip please. Having my family around one big table, watching them laugh and enjoy each other warms my soul. This year will be especially fun because of our grandson who will be nine months old.
City record
-9:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street. -7:44 p.m.: warrant. Dwayne Anthony Hubbard, 35, of Pasco, was arrested on a warrant. -5:38 p.m.: crime in progress. Michael P. Newton, 45, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal...
Welcome trick or treaters
Participants in the Sidney Apostolic Temple trunk or treat Monday night are ready for the trick or treaters. Bruce Absher, AKA Santa/firefighter, gives Oakley Davis, 8, some candy during the trunk or treat Monday night at the Sidney Apostolic Temple. Oakley is the daughter of Heather Davis, of Sidney.
Trunk or treat
Jim Painter, of Sidney, hands out treats to Corey Belt, 6, son of Rick Belt, of Sidne,y and Monica Shropshire, of DeGraff. Larry Donahue, of Sidney, hands out treats to Owen Murray, 11, son of Daniel and Mandy Murray, of Sidney. Trick or treat candy can’t compete with a puppy...
County record
-11:39 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Cisco Road. -12:30 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 10 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie. FRIDAY. -11:53 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of state...
Elmwood residents celebrate Halloween with friends and family
NEW BREMEN — Residents at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen celebrated Halloween with a night of Trick or Treat for families and kids. Over 75 adults and children came out to help residents at Elmwood celebrate on Thursday, Oct. 27. Family and friends of the residents came out in costumes with their kids for some trick or treating around the building. Not only did the little ones get candy and treats, they also got goodie bags with small toys like slinkys, airplanes, finger puppets, pumpkin erasers and more.
Commissioners pass Natural Gas is Green resolution
SIDNEY — Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday morning passed a resolution declaring Natural Gas is Green to encourage investment and development in the local gas industry. The Empowerment Alliance’s (TEA) representative Mitch Given spoke with Commissioners Julie Ehemann, Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst prior to their vote. TEA representatives...
Comments / 0