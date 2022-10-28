Read full article on original website
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel's investigation told CNN. As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like Elon...
Judge declines to drop charges against Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack after hinting he would
After hinting some charges may be dropped in the foreign lobbying trial of longtime Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack, a federal judge on Tuesday is allowing the charges to stand and the case may soon go to the jury. US District Judge Brian Cogan indicated in court on Monday that...
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi "is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged...
Fetterman on debate: 'I thought it was important that I show up'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz "wasn't going to be easy" following a stroke earlier this year but "thought it was important that I show up," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN This Morning." Fetterman's...
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. In a rambling 16-minute video shared by WmgLab Records on YouTube Saturday and seemingly recorded...
