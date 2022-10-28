ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
OHIO STATE
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FLORIDA STATE
Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel's investigation told CNN. As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret...
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public

When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
FLORIDA STATE
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge

Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation

There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
FLORIDA STATE
Fetterman on debate: 'I thought it was important that I show up'

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz "wasn't going to be easy" following a stroke earlier this year but "thought it was important that I show up," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN This Morning." Fetterman's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks

After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. In a rambling 16-minute video shared by WmgLab Records on YouTube Saturday and seemingly recorded...
FLORIDA STATE

