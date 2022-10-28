Read full article on original website
KULR8
Finding the end zone: Flowers is elite, but the Griz offense needs to answer the bell
MISSOULA – This past Saturday afternoon, the Montana Grizzlies football team couldn’t get its offense moving versus Weber State. It found itself down 24-14 with just six minutes to play, making a win a nearly impossible feat the way the Griz were slugging down the field. It seemed...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies seeking fourth Big Sky soccer tournament title in five seasons
Under fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki, Montana has won the Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and lost in its postseason opener as the No. 1 seed. The Grizzlies have won as a COVID-era divisional champion and won last year as the No. 2 seed. And none of...
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
Want To Win Cat/Griz Football Tickets In Bozeman? Here’s How.
It's almost that time of year again, of course, we're talking about the most anticipated football game in the state of Montana, the Brawl of the Wild. This long-time tradition divides friends and family for at least one Saturday every November because here in Montana, you're either Team Bobcat or Team Griz.
KULR8
Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill
MISSOULA — Last week, state senator Ellie Boldman, based out of Missoula, requested a bill be drafted with the intent of bringing ESPN’s College GameDay to the city. The bill, currently in the drafting process, would go to legislature in January during their bi-annual meeting. At the time...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
montanarightnow.com
Power outage restored in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Mont. - There is a power outage affecting the area of Highway 93 and Woodside Cutoff in Corvallis Tuesday. According to an alert, the outage is causing a stoplight to be out. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to fix the outage. People should be...
Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild
This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
KULR8
Public input encouraged for future of Clinton Community Park
CLINTON, Mont. - After asbestos was found in and around the Clinton Community Center, Missoula County is creating a plan for improvements and the team is asking for input from the public. The Environmental Protection Agency conducted environmental testing of the area in spring 2022 and found mold, asbestos and...
Residents conflicted over proposed Sha-Ron parking project
Missoula County has spent the past two years looking for ways to alleviate parking and traffic near a popular river recreation site in East Missoula.
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
Fairfield Sun Times
'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
Fairfield Sun Times
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Wanted Man Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 26th, 2022, Missoula Probation and Parole located 33-year-old Lawrence Daniels near Taco Bell on North Reserve Street. Law Enforcement was attempting to locate him because he had a no bond warrant for a parole violation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The...
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
NBCMontana
Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
