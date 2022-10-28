Read full article on original website
CONTROLTEK Appoints Brian Gross Chief Operating Officer
CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, announced that current vice president of finance Brian Gross has been elevated to the role of chief operating officer. In his role, Gross will be responsible for leading the finance, client solutions delivery, customer support and operations departments and contribute to the company’s overall strategy.
Contrast Security Co-Founder and CTO Jeff Williams Recognized Top Cybersecurity Influencer
Contrast Security (Contrast), a world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Williams has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List for his efforts to improve the security of the world’s software for more than 25 years.
CONTROLTEK Promotes Tom Meehan to President
CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, is pleased to announce that current chief strategy officer and chief information security officer Tom Meehan, CFI has been elevated to the role of president. In his new role, Meehan will continue to guide the company’s strategy while being...
Three SaaS Security Threats and Challenges to Address Now
Software as a Service (SaaS) security issues are growing along with SaaS usage and adoption. SaaS is not only revolutionizing the cloud service model but also posing new security concerns and requirements. It has the greatest requirement for security practices and control because it is now the most prevalent service delivery paradigm.
“Persistent Introduces Innovative Cyber Recovery Solution with Google Cloud “
Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering provider, today announced the launch of a trailblazing solution that enables organizations to recover more quickly from cyber-attacks. Together with Google Cloud, the Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution provides a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach, allowing organizations to reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact to brand reputation from prolonged downtime. Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.
Five Stumbling Blocks Enterprises Must Overcome to Deploy DevSecOps
Despite the growing use of DevOps, many organizations continue to experience cultural problems that limit the influence of security professionals in DevSecOps processes, which are crucial for creating next-generation cloud apps and services. DevSecOps emphasize the importance of enhanced communication between development, operations, and security. All teams’ contributions are continuously...
Lookout Collaborates With HPE Aruba To Deliver an Integrated SASE Architecture With Advanced Data Protection
Lookout, Inc., the endpoint to cloud security company, today announced the integration of its security service edge (SSE) platform with the HPE Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN platform. Lookout SSE with Aruba EdgeConnect provides customers with a best-of-breed secure access service edge (SASE) architecture that blends network security with an integrated security stack delivering secure web gateway, cloud access security broker, zero trust network access and data loss protection.
CREST announces first companies accredited to OWASP Verification Standard (OVS)
CREST, the international not-for-profit, membership body representing the global cyber security industry, has announced Across Verticals, Nettitude, Pentest People, Trustwave and VerSprite as the first companies to be awarded accreditation to its OWASP Verification Standard (OVS) program, a quality assurance standard for the global application security industry. Developed in consultation...
Ascent teams up with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management
Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a leading holistic enterprise risk management platform, to transform work for risk and compliance teams through the power of automation. Through this partnership, Halo Ai users can leverage Ascent’s enriched regulatory data to surface obligations...
