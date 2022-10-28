David Simon sees the market coming back his way. “Many have tried to kill off physical retail real estate and, in particular, enclosed malls,” Simon, who is chairman, chief executive officer and president of mall giant Simon Property Group, told analysts on Tuesday. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign “I need not remind you, when physical retail was closed in COVID[-19], all the naysayers saying that physical retail was gone forever,” he said. “However, brick-and-mortar is strong — the brick-and-mortar retailer is strong and e-commerce...

14 MINUTES AGO