Tarrytown, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.

NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
TARRYTOWN, NY
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
NY just loosened its marijuana testing requirements in a big way

See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. The Office of Cannabis Management this afternoon eliminated its marijuana testing limits for bacteria, yeast and mold – this after conditional marijuana growers voiced concern that the majority of them can’t pass the strict rules required by the state and therefore wouldn’t be able to get their product onto store shelves to open the market.
TARRYTOWN, NY
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 29, 2022

The lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. We’re less than a week away from NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown, and can’t wait to see everyone who’s coming!. Let’s take a...
TARRYTOWN, NY
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City

New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night

Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vote for my candidate: Conole, Hochul, McGunnigle, Denton, Gonzalez, Corl, Cecile, Hunter (Your Letters)

Katko’s silence on replacement ‘speaks volumes’. In the race between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams for the 22nd Congressional District, Congressman John Katko’s office released a statement about a month ago stating the congressman would not be making an endorsement in the race to replace him. No reason was provided. About the same time, Katko did provide his endorsement for Onondaga County Sheriff.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News

Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
Syracuse, NY
