ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

White House apology over ethics violation shows shift in tone from Trump

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MLwm_0iqTvZg200

WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, White House chief of staff Ron Klain was found to be in violation of federal law for using his government Twitter account to promote Democratic candidates for elected office.

In a Wednesday letter, the Office of Special Counsel (not to be confused with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, tasked in 2017 with investigating electoral interference) wrote that it had "decided not to pursue disciplinary action and instead issued him a warning letter."

By then, Klain had already deleted the offending message, a retweet of a Democratic group called Strike PAC.

The White House quickly apologized. "We are not perfect, but our violations have been few," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. She was referring to violations of the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that prohibits federal officials from engaging in political activities. Only the president and vice president are exempt from its limitations.

And that was that. Klain faces no disciplinary action from a president who he has closely advised for many years. At a time of nuclear fears and economic anxieties, the episode was little more than a blip on the crowded political radar, a reminder that Klain may, like the rest of us, need a break from social media.

But for some in Washington, Klain’s ethical transgression provided a useful contrast to how the Trump administration handled such situations — of which there were many during Donald Trump’s four years in the White House. That the complaint against Klain was filed by Stephen Miller, a top adviser to Trump who had run afoul of the same Hatch Act rules, added a note of irony.

"I recall in the White House when we would get Hatch Act violations, that was a badge of honor. It was a joke in the White House," Trump's former communications director Stephanie Grisham said last year.

Never was the Trump administration’s cavalier attitude towards government ethics more apparent than on May 29, 2019.

That day, Kellyanne Conway strode to a bank of microphones on a strip of pavement outside the White House known as "Pebble Beach." Senior administration officials routinely give interviews there, but rarely of the kind Conway gave that day.

The Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential nomination was underway, and Conway — a longtime Republican operative who had been a senior adviser to President Trump since the start of his term — was unimpressed. She denounced the Obama administration for its foreign and domestic policy, and singled out Vice President Joe Biden for his own alleged shortcomings.

“We inherited a mess from the last administration, of which he was a major part,” Conway told reporters.

Biden, however, was no longer merely the former vice president or a three-decade veteran of the Senate. A month before, he had announced that he was running for the White House. By denouncing Biden from the White House grounds, Conway seemed to be violating the Hatch Act, which she had already done several times before.

Yet when she was confronted by a reporter about the potential transgression, Conway defiantly dismissed the concern. “If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work. Let me know when the jail sentence starts,” she said.

It was an exchange typical of how Conway and other top Trump administration officials often conflated the business of government with naked political concerns, said government ethics officials at the time.

Plenty of officials in previous Democratic and Republican administrations had violated the Hatch Act; with Trump, the difference was a matter of scale. Supporters of the former president argued that government ethics attorneys were part of a “deep state” fundamentally hostile to his administration and intent on undermining the president at every turn. Trump had been elected to break norms, those supporters argued, and that was exactly what he was doing, in his own unconventional ways.

But transgressing norms and breaking laws are not the same thing. Two weeks later, the OSC – the same office that warned Klain earlier this week — urged Trump to fire Conway, arguing that she was a singularly enthusiastic offender of the rules. "Never has OSC had to issue multiple reports to the President concerning Hatch Act violations by the same individuals," the report said. "Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law."

The White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, countered with a report of his own, calling the OSC's accusations against Conway "outrageous" and "unprecedented." Trump said much the same thing. "It looks to me like they're trying to take away her right of free speech, and that's just not fair," he told Fox News. Conway would remain at the White House for another year, announcing her resignation in late August 2020.

Days later, Trump held the Republican National Convention on White House grounds, in what seemed to many experts a gross conflict of interest. "The Hatch Act was the wall standing between the government's might and candidates. Tonight a candidate tore down that wall and wielded power for his own campaign," argued former White House ethics counselor Walt Shaub. (Some made a similar charge about President Biden's recent speech in Philadelphia about threats to American democracy; Biden, however, was not explicitly seeking reelection at the time).

The following year, an OSC report found that 13 members of the Trump administration had violated the Hatch Act. "The cumulative effect of these repeated and public violations was to undermine public confidence in the nonpartisan operation of government," the report found. The violations had been committed by not only by Conway, but also senior adviser Jared Kushner, who in a CNN interview charged Democrats with offering "a very dark vision of America" absent any policy solutions; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who all but endorsed Madison Cawthorn for the House of Representatives in a Fox News interview; and Stephen Miller, another senior adviser, who during the 2020 election described Biden as "stuck in a basement somewhere."

The Biden administration has tried to avoid Hatch Act controversies, as part of its effort to restore the democratic norms that Trump had trampled on. During her second White House press briefing, Biden's first press secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters that "you will not see a political rally on the South Lawn of the White,' a reference to the RNC staged there by Trump.

Neither the White House nor Klain himself responded to Yahoo News’ requests for comment.

As the midterm elections approach, Psaki’s successor Karine Jean-Pierre faces daily questions about the Democratic Party’s prospects — questions she invariably answers with a variation on the same theme.

"I have to be careful of what I say, because we do respect the Hatch Act here in this administration," Jean-Pierre said on Monday when asked if Biden was doing enough to help congressional candidates before Nov. 8. If such evasions are frustrating to reporters, they are the inevitable outcome of following the ethics rules so many of Trump's advisers so frequently ignored.

Comments / 4

Deke Rivers
1d ago

A nice warning letter while numerous people in Trump's administration were set up by FBI, phony charges fabricated, houses raided at 5 am with swat teams, arrested, harassed, etc. Nothing to see!

Reply
2
Related
The List

Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ

Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday.The attorney is also believed to have provided information on two other lawyers connected with the statement: Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Is an Antisemite and Republicans Are Totally Cool With It

Donald Trump is an antisemite.He regularly employs antisemitic tropes, essentializes Jews as a monolithic group, and entertains base stereotypes of Jews. He suggests that Jews are—or at least should be—more loyal to Israel than the United States. And yet, his defenders insist he can’t truly be antisemitic because his son-in-law is Jewish and his daughter converted to Judaism. Plus, he supports Israel.Trump himself has said he is “the least antisemitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” But that, like most of the words that come out of Trump’s mouth—is a lie.For American Jews, Trump’s anti-Jewish utterances are...
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Biden Admin Probed Over ‘Illegal Efforts to Undermine Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem’

A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort “to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem,” according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy